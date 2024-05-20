As summer approaches, a fantastic route awaits those seeking to break away from the popular sea vacation destinations of Europe and explore different places. This journey will lead you through the wonderful coastal towns of Croatia's Dalmatian coast, including the gem of the Adriatic, as well as the historic streets of Split, Croatia's second-largest city. If you are looking to combine history and sea tours this summer, this itinerary offers the perfect blend of both.

Our exploration of the jewels of the Dalmatian coast commenced from the capital of Croatia, Zagreb. Before venturing south from Zagreb, we were sure to thoroughly explore the city. I will provide more detailed insights into Zagreb in another piece. Our journey from Zagreb to the Dalmatian coast began with Zadar.

Zadar

Once renowned as the capital of the Dalmatian region but now unheard of by many, this city deserves more recognition for its rich historical fabric, traces of the Middle Ages and exquisite coastal scenery.

After about a 3.5-hour journey from Zagreb, we arrived in Zadar. Along the way, the breathtaking views convinced us of the infinity of greenery, while the kilometers of tunnels we passed through left us incredibly curious about where we would end up after traversing these majestic mountains. After enjoying the stunning natural scenery, we arrived in Zadar, a historic city nestled on a peninsula where it meets the sea. Eager to explore, we couldn't wait to witness for ourselves the renowned claim by film director Alfred Hitchcock that Zadar boasts the most beautiful sunset in the world.

Having been under Venetian rule for a long time in the past and built on a peninsula, the city is surrounded by walls on three sides. You can enter the city through the sea gate or the land gate. The city has four surviving gates leading into it. I have always been fascinated by medieval city centers when entering through their gates and Zadar captivated me from the moment we stepped inside.

If you enter the city through the sea gate, you will be greeted by the Roman Forum. Undoubtedly, one of the most important structures in the old city center, the Roman Forum is at the top of the list of places to see in Zadar. Only remnants of public buildings and the Corinthian Column remain in the Forum. Another intriguing relic is the "pillar of shame," where criminals were chained during the Middle Ages. Adjacent to the Forum is the Byzantine St. Donatus Church. Dating back to the ninth century, the church stands out for its acoustics and hosts concerts due to this feature. You should also add the Benedictine Monastery, now used as an art museum, to your list. The monastery is also known as one of Zadar's significant symbols.

If you enter through the land gate, you will come out onto People's Square (Pjaca), a bustling hub at the heart of the city. Here, amid the lively atmosphere, you will find an array of cafes, shops and historical landmarks. People's Square has long been a focal point of social and cultural activity in Zadar, offering visitors a vibrant glimpse into the city's dynamic character. As you pass through the land gate, you can see and photograph the Venetian Lion of Saint Mark and the Church of St. Chrysogonus, a Roman Catholic church located in Zadar, Croatia, dedicated to Saint Chrysogonus, the city's patron saint. People's Square, which has been the center of the city since its construction, hosts notable structures such as Gradska Straza, Gradska Loza, the Great Clock Tower and the Ethnographic Museum.

As you venture to the opposite end of the peninsula, you will come across the renowned "Sea Organ," aptly named for its orchestral sounds produced by the waves. Here, crowds gather on the seaside marble steps to experience one of the world's most distinctive musical performances. As you become part of the scene, you'll be treated to mesmerizing melodies played by the sea, all against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset. Nestled beneath the descending stairs, the organ harmonizes with the ocean's ebb and flow, creating a truly unique auditory experience. After immersing yourself in the enchanting melodies of this remarkable creation, crafted by Croatian architect Nikola Basic in 2005, don't miss the nearby "Greetings to the Sun." This 22-meter solar panel absorbs sunlight throughout the day, culminating in a spectacular light display come evening.

If you can tear yourself away from the depths of history in Zadar, your next destination awaits just an hour and a half away, Split.

Split

The largest city on the Dalmatian coast and the second-largest city in Croatia will be one of the historical stops on this journey. From here, you can easily reach Croatia's famous islands, just like from Zadar and Dubrovnik. It is said that Croatia has about a thousand islands under its jurisdiction. However, only 66 of these islands are inhabited. Some of these inhabited islands have become quite popular for the summer season. While Split is generally considered a transfer point for island hopping, it also has historical sites worth seeing.

Diocletian's Palace

I recommend dedicating a considerable amount of time to the palace, one of the best-preserved and must-see structures in Split. The palace, which is the symbol of the city, was built as a summer residence for the Roman ruler Diocletian in the 300s B.C. It is said that stones from the nearby island of Brac were used in its construction. The palace, nearly the size of a city, hosts many of Split's important structures. Exploring the palace, with its Jupiter Temple, dungeons, cathedral and narrow streets, can take up a considerable amount of your time. The sphinx and columns brought here in the A.D. third century, located at the entrance of the Temple of Jupiter, are also worth seeing. While you are at the palace, you can easily include the Cathedral of Saint Domnius, which is located very close by, on your list of places to see. You can climb the Bell Tower next to the church and admire the old town's narrow streets, the harbor and the islands from above.

Peristil Square

This square, where the cathedral is located, is one of the beating hearts of the city. If you are lucky, you might stumble upon a fantastic musical performance here.

In Split, you can also shop on Marmontova Street, one of the city's most important streets, and see the interesting fountain located there. The fountain, where water flows from the index finger of a hand into a large pot, has been closed due to excessive splashing.

Split Riva

Riva, which is not historical but offers a pleasant walk, is a delightful area where you can stroll along the seaside and dine at restaurants with sea views lined up along the shore. For those who want to make the most of Split without going to the islands for a beach vacation, Split also offers beach options. After feeling the historical texture of the city, you can cool off at the magnificent Bacvice Beach.

For those who prefer not to venture to the islands again, the Makarska Riviera could offer a splendid alternative for indulging in seaside delights after visiting Zadar and Split. Situated approximately two hours from Split, the emerald beaches of Makarska's western part are noteworthy, while its city center invites exploration of historical sites. Beyond Makarska, you can explore the tranquil greens and blues of seaside towns such as Tucepi, Podgora, Drasnice, Igrane, Zivogosce, Drvenik, Zaostrog, Podaca, Brist or Gradac. Additionally, you can venture approximately an hour away to visit Neum Town in Bosnia-Herzegovina, which boasts the country's only seaside access.