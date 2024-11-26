Nestled between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz, Interlaken perfectly captures the essence of the Swiss Alps. The town’s name, meaning "between lakes" in German, reflects its unique position, offering breathtaking views of serene waters and towering mountains. More than just a picturesque town, Interlaken serves as a gateway to some of Switzerland's most awe-inspiring natural landscapes.

From the enchanting villages around Lake Brienz to the panoramic vistas from Harder Kulm, the region offers an array of experiences that showcase the beauty and charm of Switzerland’s Alpine heart. The surrounding areas, including the scenic Lauterbrunnen Valley and the fairy-tale village of Grindelwald, are rich in natural beauty and adventure, making them unforgettable stops on any Swiss journey.

Lake Brienz

Like Lake Thun, Lake Brienz is surrounded by charming, fairy-tale-like villages. One of the most famous villages here is Iseltwald, which gained international fame as a filming location for the popular Korean drama "Crash Landing on You." This has led to a surge of Korean tourists visiting the village. In the series, a young man plays the piano by the lake on a pier, and the female lead has several boat scenes filmed on the lake. The scenery in these scenes is absolutely breathtaking, and you can watch them before your visit to get a preview of the stunning landscapes. I must add, however, that the natural beauty here is so photogenic that the production team likely spent little effort to capture these perfect shots.

In addition to Iseltwald, you can explore other lovely spots around Brienz, such as the villages of Mülibach and Erschwandenbach, as well as the Giessbach Waterfalls.

Harder Kulm

When in Interlaken, you can’t miss the famous Swiss cable car experience. To get a panoramic view of Interlaken and the surrounding lakes, take the Harderbahn funicular to the top of Harder Kulm. After a short walk from the funicular station, you’ll reach an incredible viewpoint known as the "Two Lakes Bridge," where you can take in the stunning views of both Lake Thun and Lake Brienz. From here, you can also enjoy spectacular views of the Swiss Alps. The restaurant at Harder Kulm offers a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the scenery.

A panoramic platform at Harder Kulm with views of Interlaken, Bern, Switzerland. (Shutterstock)

Beyond Harder Kulm, there are several other mountain peaks you can visit via cable car or chairlift, including Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau. Jungfrau, known as the highest and coldest point in Europe, is a must-see, especially for those wanting to experience the grandeur of glaciers.

Lauterbrunnen

Lauterbrunnen, home to Switzerland’s iconic waterfalls, is a must-visit for anyone who appreciates natural beauty. The village is home to Staubbach Falls, the highest vertical waterfall in Europe, along with many other spectacular cascades. As you enter the village, you’ll be greeted by a large parking area, making it easy to explore on foot. I highly recommend wandering through Lauterbrunnen’s narrow streets. Along the way, you’ll encounter stunning views of waterfalls, providing perfect opportunities for photography.

A panoramic view of Lauterbrunnen Valley and Staubbach Falls in the Swiss Alps, Bern, Switzerland. (Shutterstock)

One of the most popular photo spots in Lauterbrunnen is a path where you can capture a beautiful shot with the church and waterfall in the background. Expect to wait in line, but it’s definitely worth it. Fortunately, during my visit, my family had priority access in front of a large group of tourists and I’m grateful for that. If you happen to be reading this, thank you once again!

A little tip: Lauterbrunnen is quite crowded during the spring and summer months, but it’s much quieter in winter. Visiting in winter allowed us to enjoy the tranquility of the valley, capturing beautiful photos and listening to the peaceful sounds of snow and waterfalls. The snow-covered mountains and frozen falls made the experience even more magical.

Grindelwald

After Lauterbrunnen, Grindelwald is often the next stop for travelers, and I couldn’t miss it. The first time I heard the name Grindelwald, it gave me the impression of a place straight out of a fairy tale. Once I arrived, I was amazed at how true that feeling was. Nestled in the heart of the Alps, Grindelwald was even more enchanting than I imagined. Despite it being autumn, the meadows were still lush and green, dotted with sheep and the snow-capped peaks were a sight to behold.

A view of the Grindelwald First Cliff Walk, with tourists on the observation platform, Bern, Switzerland. (Shutterstock)

Grindelwald, another gem in the region, is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, particularly hikers and skiers. From here, you can climb the famous First Peak or the Eiger Mountain. The First Peak is only about 25 minutes away from Grindelwald and offers a panoramic view of the Alps, along with opportunities for skiing.

Even if skiing isn’t your thing, a visit to Grindelwald is still worthwhile. The peaceful nature walks, fresh mountain air and the chance to reconnect with nature make it a memorable experience. Spending time in Grindelwald left me feeling rejuvenated.

Wengen

Wengen is another beautiful Swiss village that offers an authentic Alpine experience. Located above Lauterbrunnen Valley, Wengen is known for its mountain chalets, and staying in one of these traditional lodges is an unforgettable experience. Waking up every morning to breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and valleys is something truly special.

A cable car heads up the mountain from the village of Wengen to a viewpoint on a cliff, Mannlichen, Bern, Switzerland. (Shutterstock)

Mürren

Mürren is one of Switzerland’s most famous car-free villages and it's a peaceful destination for those seeking a tranquil escape. In addition to its stunning mountain views, Mürren is home to Schilthorn Summit, which was featured in the James Bond movie "On Her Majesty’s Secret Service." From Mürren, you can easily access the summit and take in incredible views.

Final note

As I wrap up my second post on Switzerland, I want to mention something important. My wife and I traveled with our 2.5-year-old child, which meant we couldn’t include activities like skiing or mountain climbing due to the recommendation that young children avoid high altitudes. Consequently, I didn’t go into much detail about cable cars or mountain routes in my article. Despite not engaging in activities like skiing, our trip still took up a lot of time as we explored the region. We spent eight days and seven nights on this journey, which, though we didn’t rush, certainly involved fast-paced visits to some places.

If you wish to add skiing, mountain excursions or other popular activities like mountain sledding or scenic train tours to your itinerary, you’ll need to allocate more time. However, even without those extra activities, visiting this region will undoubtedly be one of the most unforgettable experiences of your life – just as it was for us. I’m confident that, when our son is older, we’ll return to Switzerland, creating even more unforgettable memories.