Since their invention in the 19th century, trains continue to impress travelers who love to explore the natural beauty of vast geography. Train journeys are an excellent opportunity for those who want to experience a modern adventure with a little bit of nostalgia and to explore the history of the regions.

Also, trains have increased in popularity even more in recent years thanks to social media. It is a brave new world, and traveling is easy. Yet, rather than traveling by plane, train journeys offer an authentic experience amid rail sounds and vast green-blue scenery.

Train journeys in Europe stand out with their routes that are worth seeing and are natural wonders. Beautiful in all seasons with its advanced rail transport, Europe's routes offer a unique experience. Exploring the world is an adventure itself and so is the journey.

Here are 10 of the most beautiful train travel routes. This is the last call, hop on the train before it departs.

Londonderry-Coleraine Railway

There is much to discover in Northern Ireland's greenery and many things to see along the route. History, heritage and mesmerizing scenery await along the journey. Also with their good restaurants and shopping options, a day filled with fun is guaranteed.

Barcelona to Montserrat

Translating into "sew mountain" in Catalan, Spain's Montserrat is an important place with its Benedictine monastery, including the Virgin of Montserrat. As a religious retreat for its visitors, the peak of Mountserrat is a unique place for hikers with stunning sunrise views.

Semmering Railway

Built over 41 kilometers (25 miles) of high mountains between 1848 and 1854 in Austria, the railway is one of the greatest examples of the transition from civil engineering to railway building. With tunnels and viaducts along the way amid spectacular mountain landscape, many leisure activities await visitors.

Turkey's Eastern Express. (Shutterstock Photo)

Bohinj Railway

As the shortest railway route from central Europe to the Adriatic Sea yet the longest in Slovenia, the railway was built in 1904. As part of World War I heritage, the Bohinj Railway is among the tentative sites for the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Eastern Express

The popular touristic railway Eastern Express of Turkey, which runs from the Turkish capital Ankara to the snow-covered east offers the opportunity for a sleigh ride on the frozen Lake Çıldır in Kars, a famous photo-op.

A retro tourist train crosses the picturesque Slovenian countryside. (Shutterstock Photo)

Nice to Ventimiglia

Italy's route just across the border from the French Riviera is ideal, especially in the summer. A vibrant coastal city, Ventimiglia is a comfortable place to visit and just be.

Sarajevo to Mostar

Bosnia-Herzegovina's pure natural beauty accompanies travelers along the way. Spanning to mountains and valleys, the route runs along mountainsides and high bridges. Also, visitors get to see the Neretva River, a beautiful turquoise river known for being one of the coldest rivers in the world thanks to its spring sources in the mountains.

Spikens' fishing harbor is located in Sweden and the European Union's largest lake Vänern, Sweden, Aug. 20, 2021. (Shutterstock Photo)

West Highland Railway

The most scenic rail journey in the world, Scotland's route delves into the country's wild western coast. Also, Glenfinnan Viaduct promises to make you feel like you are on Hogwarts Express, the famous train depicted in the "Harry Potter" movie franchise. The route shows you a side of Scotland that can only be seen via a train journey.

Florence to Naples

A trip of fewer than three hours, Florence’s historic center Naples is full of scooters and bikes. Travelers may see picturesque views along the way too.

Lidkoping to Mariestad

Even though they sound like Ikea furniture names, Sweden's route between Lidkoping and Mariestad takes you over beautiful green lakes and to the beach of Vanern, a cozy swimming area. As the route is considered the most mesmerizing train journey in Sweden, it truly appeals to all five senses.