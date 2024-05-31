The vibrant cityscape of Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, renowned as the gem of the Nordic region, offers a wonderful getaway just hours from Istanbul.

Turkish Airlines facilitates seamless access to this cosmopolitan hub with two daily flights connecting Istanbul to Arlanda International Airport, boasting a travel time of approximately three hours and 30 minutes. Situated just 30 minutes from the city center, Arlanda International Airport offers convenient transportation options including the swift Arlanda Express train, Uber or taxi services.

Stockholm's allure lies in its distinctive landscape, comprised of 11 interconnected islands seamlessly linked by bridges, rendering transitions between them seamless. The city's level terrain invites visitors to leisurely stroll, promising delightful experiences at every corner.

Let's shed light on Stockholm's rich tapestry of design, natural splendor, architectural marvels and haute culinary destinations, inviting you to appreciate its multifaceted charm.

Hotels

Bank Hotel

Bank Hotel, located in the central Ostermalm district, consists of 115 rooms. The building was formerly the headquarters of a prestigious bank and was later converted into a hotel, hence its name. Its grandeur is evident as soon as you enter. Selected as the best city hotel in the world by Small Luxury Hotels, Bank Hotel offers guests exceptional service, location and design. The Le Hibou restaurant and bar on the terrace floor is popular in the summer, while Bonnie’s on the ground floor serves breakfast and dinner.

Villa Dagmar

Villa Dagmar is a boutique hotel with 70 rooms located on a lively street with trendy spots. Besides tourists, locals also favor the hotel's rooms, spa and restaurants. Situated next to the famous 19th-century Saluhall food hall, Villa Dagmar offers high-quality culinary options such as the high-end Salon restaurant, the Dagges wine bar and the casual Butiken, which serves breakfast, lunch and light fare.

Situated next to the famous 19th-century Saluhall food hall, Villa Dagmar offers high-quality culinary options such as the high-end Salon restaurant, Stockholm, Sweden, May 16, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Lisa Elmqvist

Located in the Saluhall food hall, Lisa Elmqvist is a haven for seafood lovers. Serving since 1926, the restaurant is a favorite of the Swedish royal family. It's quite busy during lunchtime, so I recommend going with plenty of time.

Astoria Brasserie

Astoria, one of the city’s most popular restaurants, is run by Michelin-starred chef Björn Frantzén, who is also a partner. Formerly a cinema, the venue has become popular for its architecture and ambiance since being transformed into Astoria Brasserie. It’s busy every day, with the ground floor offering a simpler menu and the main restaurant upstairs providing delicious dishes in a romantic setting.

Astoria restaurant, one of the city’s most popular restaurants, is run by Michelin-starred chef Björn Frantzén, who is also a partner, Stockholm, Sweden, May 16, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Hillenberg Restaurant

Hillenberg, owned by the large hospitality group Stureplansgruppen, is a new spot favored by locals for lunch and dinner. The menu features European food with Scandinavian influences, focusing mainly on seafood. Most dishes are served to share, allowing you to experience many items on the menu in a tasting format.

Fabrique

Stockholm is known for its love of sweets, particularly the Kanelbulle (cinnamon bun), found on every corner. Fabrique, a bakery with over 10 branches, offers a wide variety of Kanelbulle. Enjoy Fika time, as the locals call it, with coffee and sweets.

Fabrique petisserie, a bakery with over 10 branches, offers a wide variety of Kanelbulle (cinnamon rolls), Stockholm, Sweden, May 16, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The Royal Palace

The Royal Palace, the official residence of King Carl XVI Gustaf, has over 600 rooms and is one of the largest palaces in Europe. Open to the public, it features five museums. Built largely in the 18th century in the Italian Baroque style on the site of the burned “Tre Kronor” castle, the palace has undergone numerous renovations due to various fires. Exploring the palace is enjoyable, and you can get lost in its splendor. Located in the Gamla Stan area, which is also known as the location for Sweden's government buildings.

A view of the ceiling at the Royal Palace, Stockholm, Sweden, May 16, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Fotografiska Museum

Fotografiska is one of the world’s largest venues for contemporary photography, featuring four large and about 20 smaller exhibitions annually. The building includes a book and souvenir shop, a restaurant and a photo gallery. The cafe on the top floor offers one of Stockholm’s best viewpoints. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and covers an area of 2,500 square meters (26,910 square feet).

Skansen Museum

At Skansen, you can explore Sweden’s history and see how Swedes once lived throughout the changing seasons, customs, traditions, work, celebrations and everyday life of the past. This venue celebrates festive occasions year-round with activities such as singing, dancing and concerts in the summer, and Christmas markets with dancing around the Christmas tree and concerts in the winter. Skansen is the world’s only open-air museum with wild animals. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the museum gives you the feeling of being on a film set.