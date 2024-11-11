Switzerland is one of those rare places where every view feels like a work of art. The cities, towns and villages are so breathtakingly beautiful that they seem impossible to capture in words. I often find myself hesitating to write about my experiences here, knowing that no matter how hard I try, my words will fall short of the grandeur of the landscapes and the depth of the emotions I felt while exploring them. But I am sure you’ll understand when I say this: to truly grasp the beauty of Switzerland, it must be experienced in person.

In this article, I will share the first part of my journey through Switzerland, starting in the charming town of Thun in the Bernese Oberland and continuing to Zurich. Switzerland’s diverse landscapes make it impossible to capture everything in one post, so consider this just the first chapter of an unforgettable adventure.

History, nature in Thun

My journey began in Thun, a picturesque town in the canton of Bern, located at the confluence of the Aare River and Lake Thun. This small but stunning town, with a population of around 40,000, is the perfect starting point for exploring the region. As I wandered through its cobblestone streets and along the banks of the lake, I found myself captivated by the town’s mix of medieval charm and modern life. The medieval buildings, the majestic Thun Castle and the tranquil views of the lake and surrounding mountains all combine to make this town feel like a postcard come to life.

Aerial view of the Lake Thun and the Darligen village in the Berner Oberland on a early morning in Switzerland, April 20, 2020. (Getty Images)

Thun is not just a pretty town, however; it’s a gateway to some of Switzerland’s most iconic destinations. From here, you can easily reach Interlaken, Grindelwald, Lauterbrunnen and the Jungfrau region, all of which are nestled within the heart of the Swiss Alps. But Thun itself offers enough charm and history to keep any visitor enchanted for days and I found that the best way to experience it was on foot. It’s the kind of place where you can wander aimlessly through narrow streets and stumble upon hidden gems at every turn.

One of the biggest draws of Thun is its location on the shores of Lake Thun (Thunersee), a vast body of water that stretches nearly 25 kilometers (15 miles) from Thun to the town of Spiez. The lake is not only a picturesque backdrop for the town, but it also merges with the Aare River, which flows through the center of Thun, creating an idyllic setting. For those looking to explore the area from the water, boat tours are a popular activity, offering stunning views of the surrounding mountains and quaint lakeside villages.

Beyond the lake, Thun’s rich history is visible at every turn. One of the town's most iconic landmarks is the Rathaus Platz, the main square in the heart of the town. Here, you'll find charming cafes, shops and historic buildings, including the Town Hall itself. A fountain sits in the center of the square and if you look up, you'll get a perfect view of the Thun Castle perched atop the hill. This square becomes especially magical during festivals, with lights and decorations transforming it into a lively gathering spot for both locals and visitors.

Iconic wooden bridges

Another defining feature of Thun are its wooden bridges, which connect the islands in the Aare River. These charming, covered bridges are more than just functional, they’re symbols of the town. The Obere Schleuse bridge links the southern side of the town to Balliz Island, while the Untere Schleuse bridge connects the island to the northern part of Thun, where the historic center is located. These bridges are not only perfect for photos but also offer a tranquil spot to enjoy the flow of the river. On one side, the Aare rushes swiftly, while on the other, it flows gently, creating the ideal setting for watching surfers ride the rapids.

Cityscape with golden light sunset in Bern, capital of Switzerland, May 20, 2019. (Getty Images)

Step back in time

No visit to Thun would be complete without exploring Thun Castle, a 12th-century fortress built by the Dukes of Zahringen. The castle stands proudly on a hill overlooking the town and offers some of the best views in the area. Inside, you’ll find fascinating exhibits on local history, including a Knight’s Hall and a museum that takes you back to medieval times. The castle also offers stunning panoramic views of the lake and the mountains, making it a must-see for anyone visiting Thun.

After soaking in all the beauty and history of Thun, I decided to venture a little further and visit Oberhofen Castle, located just a short drive from the town. This medieval castle, perched on the shores of Lake Thun, is one of the most picturesque in the region. Its snow-capped mountain backdrop makes it a photographer’s dream. The castle is part of the Bern History Museum and it offers a fascinating insight into the history of the area. Nearby, I also visited Spiez Castle and Hünegg Castle, each offering unique views of the lake and the Alps.

Next stop: Interlaken

As I left Thun, I felt that the town had truly given me a taste of what Switzerland has to offer: rich history, stunning architecture and breathtaking natural beauty. But my journey was far from over. From Thun, I continued on to Interlaken, a town famously nestled between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz. Known for its adventure sports and incredible Alpine vistas, Interlaken promised to take my Swiss adventure to new heights. Stay tuned for the next installment of my journey, where I will immerse you in the crisp mountain air and explore the natural wonders that make Switzerland one of the most beautiful countries in the world.