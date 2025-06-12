Today, culinary excellence is intertwined with brand storytelling, sustainability, visual aesthetics and even future expansion strategies. Guests expect much more. They want their dinner to be part of a larger narrative. A philosophy. An experience. And Bodrum’s leading restaurants are stepping up, bringing high art, flavor and standards to the table.

This year, Bodrum continues to impress the Michelin Guide with a handful of star-studded and star-worthy destinations. These aren’t just meals, they’re performances. A name that needs no introduction, Maçakızı retains its Michelin star with its Mediterranean-rooted, artistically executed menu by chef Aret Sahakyan. Each dish is a quiet ode to Turkish culinary heritage, refined, reinterpreted and worthy of applause. Chef Serhat Doğramacı isn't just making food, he's building a movement. His commitment to sustainability earned him the Green Star and the 2025 Michelin Young Chef Award. Don’t miss Ferhunde, their new venture next door. It’s a meze wonderland already whispering Michelin’s guide.

Lucca by the Sea: Delicious and fun? Lucca brings both to the table literally. It’s where flavor and festivity dance until the early hours and where a dinner plan easily turns into a night out. Mark your calendars for Aug. 2, Lucca Beach in Bodrum is the place to be as Monkey Project takes over for a night of unforgettable energy. Get ready to lose yourself in the magnetic beats of Dixon’s flawless DJ set and explore the captivating, boundary-pushing soundscapes of Jimi Jules. This is more than just a party; it’s a sonic journey under the Bodrum stars.

Michelin-starred Italian chef Stefano Ciotti. (Courtesy of Stefano Ciotti)

Gigi Rigolatto at Bodrum

This summer, Gigi Rigolatto takes over the Aegean with a luxurious pop-up at Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum. Michelin isn’t the only thing heating up this summer. International concepts are flocking to Bodrum and they’re doing it with style. Brought to life by RIKAS Hospitality Group and Paris Society, Gigi Rigolatto is a global icon of indulgence, from Paris to Dubai and now, finally, Bodrum. Its shimmering pop-up feels like a Saint-Tropez dream dipped in Aegean charm. It's not just a restaurant. It's a celebration of “La Vita Alla Grande.”

Gigi Rigolatto takes over the Aegean with a luxurious pop-up at Mandarin Oriental, Bodrum. (Courtesy of Gigi Rigolatto)

BRAVA by Stefano Ciotti

Michelin-starred Italian chef Stefano Ciotti infuses traditional Italian cuisine with local Turkish ingredients and stories. BRAVA is more than a culinary fusion, it’s a love letter to both coasts, best enjoyed under a starlit sky.

A general view of BRAVA by Stefano Ciotti. (Courtesy of BRAVA)

When art takes the stage

If you're wondering what art has to do with your summer in Bodrum, everything. This summer, Bodrum isn’t just feeding your body. It’s feeding your curiosity.

Efkan & Oemer at Bodrum Edition

During the summer season, starting May 16, Massoumi Gallery takes on the role of seasonal curator for The Bodrum Edition Hotel in Türkiye, transforming the iconic property into a curated destination for contemporary art. With support from Massoumi Gallery, the hotel transforms into a walkable gallery, featuring typographic interventions by Hamburg-based artist duo Efkan & Oemer. Their work blurs the line between street and fine art, offering guests an immersive encounter at every turn. It’s a bold move and a beautiful one.

May we meet again, artwork by Efkan and Oemer. (Courtesy of Efkan & Oemer)

After dinner?

What’s a summer without rhythm?

Kiff Bodrum

Famous in Istanbul for its lively nights and inventive cocktails, Kiff has landed in Bodrum in collaboration with The EDITION. It’s where music meets mixology and social scenes come alive.

Scorpios Bodrum

A sanctuary for the soul and the senses. With immersive events, spiritual beats, and an artistic crowd, Scorpios isn’t just a venue, it’s a philosophy. This June, don’t miss Melody Sanderson on June 16 – for a sonic journey shaped by spirituality and sound.