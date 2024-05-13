Did you know that Germany is filled with extraordinary surprises? Are you ready to discover the hidden islands in the footsteps of King Ludwig in the Bavarian State of Germany?

If I were to take you on an island adventure in Germany, what would you say? Germany and islands. Hearing these two words together, isn't it surprising? When friends suggested this idea during our trip to Germany, I also gave them a bewildered look. Then I thought, if I am touring in the Bavarian region of Germany, it shouldn't be surprising at all. Because while Bavaria mesmerizes us with its endless surprises, and with so many lakes in the region, taking an island trip shouldn't seem peculiar.

Before delving into the islands, let me tell you about Bavaria, which never fails to enchant us with a new destination every time we visit. To me, Bavaria seems like a province still stuck in the Middle Ages, where hidden treasures of Germany lie, waiting for months to be discovered. Exploring the small towns, castles, bridges and lakes in this region, unlike the big cities of Germany, makes me forget the cold face that Germany is often associated with.

Bavaria, the largest state in southeastern Germany, boasts Munich as its capital. Important towns along the Romantic Road such as Nuremberg, Augsburg, Bamberg and Rothenburg ob der Tauber are also part of this state. Medieval towns, castles and bridges scattered throughout the Bavarian state, stretching to the Austrian borders, along with the natural wonder of lakes spread at the foothills of the Alps, await your visit.

Here is Chiemsee, Bavaria's largest lake, and the trio of islands nestled within its waters: Herreninsel, Fraueninsel and Krautinsek. Spanning 70 square kilometers (27.03 square miles), Chiemsee stands as a focal point for tourism in the area, boasting approximately 150 lakes. Often dubbed the "Bavarian Sea," it serves as a captivating destination. Resting upon its expanse are the islands of Herreninsel, Fraueninsel and Krautinsek.

To reach these islands, you depart from Prien, a charming small town in Bavaria. Boats departing from Prien offer breathtaking views during a 15-20 minute boat tour, first arriving at Herreninsel Island. The boat then continues its journey, dropping off passengers who wish to disembark on these islands. It's worth paying attention when purchasing your ticket as the islands you wish to visit determine the ticket prices.

The largest of these islands, known as the Men's Island, Herreninsel, is famous for housing Herrenchiemsee Palace, built by the renowned Bavarian King Ludwig. Ludwig, whose life and personality have intrigued many, constructed this palace, reminiscent of Disney's logo, along with two other significant castles. After witnessing the mesmerizing Neuschwanstein Castle, I was eager to explore this palace as well.

Another of Ludwig's creations is Linderhof Palace in Ettal, Bavaria. I plan to visit it on my next trip to Bavaria. Although criticized for his reign, Ludwig is remembered as one of Bavaria's legendary kings due to his extravagant castles and the fairy-tale-like life he lived in them. His castles stand as some of Bavaria's most remarkable landmarks.

If I have piqued your curiosity with all this talk about Ludwig, I can continue describing the island and the palace.

After the marvelous boat journey filled with spectacular views, upon arriving at Herreninsel Island's pier, you will need to walk approximately 15-20 minutes to reach the famous castle. You can also take a carriage ride to reach Herrenchiemsee Palace from the pier. However, the path leading to the palace is so beautiful that I recommend walking and immersing yourself in the lush greenery of nature.

Upon reaching the palace, you will be greeted by a large pool, magnificent gardens adorned with flowers and an impressive layout. If you are lucky, you might witness a water show in the grand pool surrounded by numerous statues. Remember to book a tour in advance to explore the palace interiors, where photography is prohibited, and a guide, as in Neuschwanstein Castle, will accompany you.

Rest assured, the palace's interior matches its splendid gardens. Inspired by Versailles Palace and French culture, Ludwig spared no expense in its construction. The Mirror Hall inside the palace is said to closely resemble its counterpart in Versailles.

Just like Neuschwanstein Castle, Ludwig's extravagant spending significantly impacted Bavaria's budget for this palace. Both the interior and exterior of the palace reflect this. Upon Ludwig's death, the palace, though incomplete, dazzled visitors with its valuable crystals, silk fabrics, porcelain, marble or bronze sculptures and famous oil paintings by renowned artists.

Neuschwanstein castle in the Bavarian Alps, Bavaria, Germany. (Shutterstock Photo)

Once you are done being enchanted by the palace's grandeur, why not unwind with some refreshments at the café nestled at the entrance? And once you have soaked in every bit of the castle's charm, consider taking a stroll to the nearby Augustinian Monastery, just a stone's throw from the pier.

And before you bid adieu to the island, why not savor a farewell lunch on the scenic terrace of the Augustinian Monastery? It is the perfect way to wrap up your Bavarian adventure, surrounded by the beauty and tranquility of one of Bavaria's largest monasteries.

Fraueninsel, or the Ladies' Island, is another notable spot on the lake. Approximately 300 people call this small island home. A historic landmark on Fraueninsel is Frauenwörth Abbey, established back in the eighth century. Alongside the abbey, there's Klosterkirche Church worth exploring. It's said that the renowned Klosterlikör (monastery liqueur) and marzipan were once crafted here. In the summer, the island hosts festivals and concerts, while vibrant Christmas markets await your visit in winter.

Lastly, Krautinsek Island, also known as Cabbage Island or the deserted island, is another spot on the lake. It is said to have earned its name due to cabbage cultivation during the Middle Ages.

This region, where Germans spend their weekends engaging in water sports like canoeing and sailing, will undoubtedly enhance your Bavarian journey. This destination could be a particularly attractive option for travelers seeking to explore unique places.