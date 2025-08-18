If you’re an opacarophile – yes, there’s a word for people like us who live for sunsets – you know the feeling. The day bends toward evening and suddenly nothing matters except finding the perfect spot to watch the sky turn molten. On the southwestern coast of Türkiye, in Bodrum, that means plans are often rearranged, dinner reservations reshuffled, even conversations cut short. And while Gümüşlük has long been the postcard image, the real hero of the golden hour is Yalıkavak.

Here, people choose their restaurants by the angle of the sun, not the length of the menu. The rush isn’t for the food not at first it’s to secure that west-facing table before the light begins its nightly magic. Until recently, I would have sworn Gümüşlük was unrivaled. Now I’m convinced: the crown belongs to Yalıkavak. Ready? Let’s chase it together.

Refined sining with view

Hodan, perched inside Avantgarde Refined Yalıkavak, where the kitchen is as compelling as the horizon. Led by founder and chef Çiğdem Seferoğlu, the menu reimagines Türkiye’s culinary traditions with creative flair. Expect artichokes and içli köfte that taste like nostalgia reengineered, a cold meat platter that could double as a still-life painting, and bold additions like kokoreç and uykuluk for the adventurous. Seafood lovers will find grilled octopus and shrimp worth lingering over, even as the light fades.

Guests enjoy dinner at sunset at Hodan, Bodrum, Muğla, Türkiye, Aug. 13, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

When The New York Times called Çiğdem Seferoğlu a “star chef” in its feature How Female Chefs Are Sparkling in Istanbul, it was no exaggeration, if anything, an understatement. Rooted in Turkish traditions yet unafraid to break boundaries, she presents flavors that are both authentic and unexpected. If anyone could redefine how the world experiences Turkish cuisine, it’s her. Sunset here is not just a backdrop, it’s the final flourish on an already meticulous performance.

Chef Çiğdem Seferoğlu. (Courtesy of Funda Karayel)

Glamour on plate

The second unmissable sunset spot? Zuma Bodrum. At Yalıkavak Marina, as the sun leans toward the horizon, the restaurant transforms into a golden-hour stage part dining destination, part photo op. Guests line up (yes, line up) for their moment against the view, and it’s easy to see why. Fresh from a winter renovation, Zuma’s pared-back, natural design frames the Aegean like a living artwork. Executive chef Emrah Orak’s menu is global-Japanese perfection: miso-marinated black cod in hoba leaf, lamb chops kissed with sweet miso and black pepper, sushi and sashimi as precise as origami. Local touches like Ponzu Lime and Butter King Crab nod to Bodrum’s coastal bounty. And when the sun finally slips away? The infinity pool catches the last glimmer, the music rises and the night begins.

Sunset view from Zuma, Muğla, Türkiye, Aug. 12, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Where sunset turns into canvas

Some sunsets are quiet. Şişko Perihan is... not. Imagine the golden disc dipping behind a striking Artem Martis sculpture while the crowd shifts from seated diners to tabletop dancers in a matter of minutes. The music is loud, the energy infectious and the view unapologetically dramatic. It’s part spectacle, part beach party, and entirely unforgettable if you like your sunsets served with a side of pure chaos.

Sculpture by artist Artem Martis at Şişko Perihan Bodrum, Muğla, Türkiye, Aug. 14, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Bohemian glow

Finally, for a sunset that feels like you stumbled into a secret Kavanoz. Transplanted from Istanbul’s Arnavutköy, it carries its laid-back, slightly scruffy charm to Yalıkavak’s shoreline. Here, the magic is in the details: candlelight bouncing off mismatched glassware, playlists that hum with coastal ease, and drinks that deserve their own fan base. Finally, Kavanoz is dog-friendly, meaning you might share your golden-hour moment with a happily panting sidekick.