Located approximately 130 kilometers (80 miles) northwest of Hong Kong, Guangzhou is the largest city in southern mainland China, yet it remains one of the country’s most underappreciated destinations. As one of the region’s most important manufacturing and trading hubs, the city is also home to a rapidly evolving, though still relatively young, gastronomy and art scene. From Istanbul, Turkish Airlines (THY) operates daily direct flights to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, departing at 1:45 a.m., with a flight time of approximately nine hours and 50 minutes.

A general view of Guangzhou city center, China, Nov. 17, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The journey from the airport to the city center usually takes between 45 minutes and one hour. Before traveling, it is essential to download Alipay and WeChat, as familiar apps such as Google and Uber do not function in China; almost all daily needs can be managed through Alipay. I also strongly recommend purchasing an e-SIM for mobile connectivity.

As China’s third most populous metropolis, Guangzhou’s skyline is defined by the striking 112-story Canton Tower. Holding the title of the world’s tallest television tower, it is also home to the planet’s highest horizontal “Bubble Tram,” offering a truly unique experience.

A glimpse of a historic architecture in Guangzhou, China, Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

From vast, glittering shopping malls to lively street markets, Guangzhou offers countless options for shopping enthusiasts. For traveling food lovers, the city is a true paradise for discovering the finest examples of authentic Cantonese cuisine. Although it still sits somewhat off the radar for Western travelers, Guangzhou is clearly a city on the rise, promising far more than first impressions might suggest.

Colorful structures at Guangzhou Park, Guangzhou, China, Nov. 17, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou perfectly embodies the city’s ambitious approach to luxury hospitality. Occupying the top 30 floors of the 103-story Guangzhou International Finance Center, the hotel rises above the Pearl River, offering commanding views of the entire cityscape. The refined interiors and flawless high-end comfort that define the Four Seasons brand are fully present here.

The spa, pool and fitness facilities are impressive, as are the hotel’s bars and restaurants, most notably Catch on the 100th floor, the highest restaurant in the city. Yet the most striking feature may well be the soaring central atrium, whose dramatic height leaves a lasting impression.

Inside a room at Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou. (Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel)

If the world is a stage, the guest rooms at Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou are its skyboxes. Located between the 74th and 98th floors, all rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views over either the Pearl River or the city skyline. The interiors follow a chic, contemporary aesthetic.

Caffe Mondo, the hotel’s all-day dining venue, offers a modern, light-filled setting with a menu focused primarily on Western, especially Italian cuisine, complemented by select Chinese specialties. It is an ideal option for families and guests traveling with children. For classic Cantonese dim sum, Yu Yue Heen, with its elegant black and red lacquered decor, is a must.

Led by renowned chef Masanobu Hoshina, Kumoi is a refined Japanese restaurant serving sushi, grilled specialties and tempura in a sleek, modern setting. For fresh seafood from around the world, Catch on the 100th floor stands out with its sophisticated gold, gray and purple design and spectacular views. Non-seafood options ensure meat lovers are equally well catered for.

A view from the lobby at Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

For drinks, coffee, or afternoon tea, The Atrium Lounge on the 70th floor is an ideal stop. Tian Bar, located on the 99th floor, is a stylish hideaway in the sky. While it offers a menu of hot and cold tapas, most guests come primarily to enjoy the panoramic views.

Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou

Despite Guangzhou’s vast scale, Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou is perfectly positioned in the heart of the city. Within walking distance of two metro lines, the hotel is also a short drive from Guangzhou East Railway Station, where trains depart for Hong Kong. Its 233 spacious rooms and 30 suites feature clean, contemporary design and offer impressive views of the Guangzhou skyline.

The hotel is part of the TaiKoo Hui complex, a prestigious development combining luxury retail and office spaces. The upscale shopping mall can be accessed directly from within the hotel. The spa offers an extensive range of therapeutic treatments using Barcelona-based Natura Bisse products, Mandarin Oriental’s signature Quintessence oils and ESPA products from the United Kingdom.

With its family-friendly approach, the hotel provides child-sized bathrobes and tumblers in the rooms, along with thoughtfully curated children’s menus at Ebony and through in-room dining.

A general view of the Mandarin Cake Shop. (Courtesy of Mandarin Cake Shop)

No visit to a Mandarin Oriental property is complete without stopping by The Mandarin Cake Shop. Its colorful macarons, featuring creative flavors such as Thai chai tea and milk chocolate that change with the seasons, are particularly tempting.

The exclusive Oriental Club on the 24th floor offers a serene space to work or relax, while the hotel’s signature restaurant, Jiang by Chef Fei, serves some of the finest Cantonese cuisine in the city, including fluffy steamed char siu bao, buttery house-made egg tarts, and juicy ha gow shrimp dumplings.

Ebony, the all-day dining restaurant, serves a generous breakfast buffet featuring dishes such as feta, cherry tomato and kalamata olive salad. At lunch and dinner, it transforms into a grill restaurant, serving everything from Wagyu beef strip loin to Boston lobster.

Inside a room at Mandarin Oriental. (Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental)

Taikoo Lounge hosts elegant afternoon tea in a bright, stylish setting during the day, and in the evening becomes a lounge with live piano music, offering the perfect place to enjoy the city views.

Temple of Six Banyan Trees

Built in 537, the Temple of the Six Banyan Trees is considered one of Guangzhou’s four major temples, alongside Hoi Tong Monastery, Hua Lin Temple and Guangxiao Temple. At the heart of the complex stands the Thousand Buddha Pagoda, constructed in 1097 during the Shaosheng era. Also known as the Flower Pagoda due to its petal-like exterior and vivid colors, climbing it is one of the most memorable experiences of a visit.

The Temple of the Six Banyan Trees, one of Guangzhou’s four major temples, Guangzhou, China, Nov. 19, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

To the east of the pagoda lie the Shanmen Gate, Maitreya Hall, Hall of the Heavenly Kings and Wei Tuo Hall. On the west side rises the majestic Daxiong Baodian, housing three large brass Buddha statues from the Qing dynasty, each with a serene expression.

Chen Clan Ancestral Hall

Built between 1890 and 1894, the Chen Clan Ancestral Hall was constructed by the Chen family, one of the most common surnames in Guangdong Province, as a place for ancestor worship, family gatherings and education of the younger generation. Also known as Chen Jia Ci, it is recognized today as an important cultural heritage site.

The complex consists of 19 buildings arranged around front, rear and west courtyards, showcasing traditional Guangdong architecture with high ceilings and excellent ventilation. Throughout the hall, intricate wood, stone and brick carvings, along with clay sculptures unique to Chinese architecture, reflect the peak of Chinese architectural artistry and continue to attract the attention of art experts.

The entrance to the Chen Clan Ancestral Hall, Guangzhou, China, Nov. 17, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The Guangdong Folk Art Museum is also housed within the complex, displaying valuable crafts such as southern embroidery, ceramics and jade. For its historical and cultural significance, the Chen Clan Ancestral Hall is listed among Guangzhou’s “Eight Scenic Spots” and is a must-see for visitors exploring the city.

Shamian Island

In 1757, a decree by the Qing Emperor designated Guangzhou as the only Chinese port open to foreign trade. From then until the end of the First Opium War (1839-1842), Shamian Island was the sole location in China where foreign merchants were permitted to operate. During the Second Opium War, the island gained strategic importance and was later handed over to British and French control.

A tranquil evening on Shamian Island, Guangzhou, China, Nov. 19, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

This history has made Shamian a truly unique part of Guangzhou. While the European-style architecture from the past 150 years may give it an almost continental feel, such a label would be an oversimplification. Where else in Europe would you find churches that were once converted into factories and later restored as churches, albeit with very small congregations?

Removed from the city’s traffic, crowds and pollution, Shamian Island feels at once elegant and tranquil, yet curiously still and subdued. This blend of contrasts makes it a fascinating area to explore. Shamian Island is easily accessible via Metro Lines 1 and 6, getting off at Huangsha Station.