At the southern tip of the United States, where the ocean fades into the horizon, lies a city that is more than just a holiday destination it’s a way of life. Miami is a vibrant cultural mosaic, a tropical dream where the sunshine and rhythm never fade. Pastel hued Art Deco buildings sway under the shadows of palm trees in South Beach, while sailboats glide across the shimmering waters of Biscayne Bay.

Yet Miami’s true charm is not only in its sparkling shores or glamorous lifestyle, but also in its people. With two thirds of the population having Hispanic backgrounds, many of them being from Cuban descent, Spanish is spoken almost as widely as English.

From Istanbul, Turkish Airlines operates two daily direct flights to Miami, with an average journey time of 12 hours and 15 minutes. One aircraft is a Boeing 777-300, the other a Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner. My personal favourite remains the 777-300.

Patchwork of neighborhoods

Miami is a city of colors and contrasts, with each district offering its own distinct flavor. Miami Beach, separated from the mainland, itself is a city, with South Beach as its beating heart. Just hours after leaving Istanbul, you find yourself in a place where the average year-round temperature hovers around 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit). This is a city that wraps you in warmth, not just from its sun, but from its vibrant energy.

Things to do in Miami

Marvel at Art Deco

South Beach’s iconic Art Deco District is home to some of the city’s most eye-catching hotels and buzzing nightlife. Bask in the sun by day, then stroll along Ocean Drive under the glow of neon lights at night.

Art Deco architecture of Miami. (Shutterstock Photo)

Discover Wild Side

Board an airboat and glide through Florida’s vast wetlands, spotting alligators, tropical birds and unique flora. The Everglades offer an unforgettable brush with nature.

Adventure in Biscayne Bay

From sailing past celebrity mansions to jet skiing, paddleboarding, flyboarding or parasailing, the bay is an aquatic playground.

Follow Art in Wynwood

Once a warehouse district, Wynwood has transformed into one of the world’s most dynamic art hubs. Here, street art and murals turn walls into living, evolving canvases.

Wynwood Walls museum, Miami, U.S. (Shutterstock Photo)

Step into Cuba in Little Havana

On 8th Street, the rhythms of salsa fill the air, locals dance in the streets, and the aroma of cafe con leche drifts from corner cafes. Don’t miss Cuban Memorial Boulevard, lined with monuments that tell the island’s story.

Where to stay

The Setai Miami

The Setai Miami is in the heart of South Beach. This elegant property offers 90 rooms, just a three-minute stroll from the ocean. Suites here boast uninterrupted ocean views. The hotel consists of two parts: the original historic building and Tower 2, a sleek modern structure with 45 spacious suites.

A room at the Setai Miami. (Courtesy of Setai Miami)

Guests can enjoy two main restaurants, a stylish bar and a tranquil spa located in a separate garden building. Ocean Grill, the only South Beach restaurant with direct ocean frontage, is a highlight. In the main building, Jaya Restaurant serves exquisite Asian cuisine accompanied by dazzling live performances and Miami-style nightlife that often begins after 10 p.m.

The Setai Miami pool area in Miami, Florida, U.S., Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Four Seasons Hotel

Often hailed as one of the finest in the Four Seasons portfolio, Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club is set in an upscale residential area, away from Miami’s bustle. With just 77 rooms, the property blends history and modern luxury, built around the legendary Surf Club, which opened in 1930. Part of the original building remains intact, preserving its old-world charm.

A room at the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Miami, Florida, U.S., Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Every room offers sweeping ocean views, and the minimalist elegance of the interiors makes sunrise watching from bed a dream. The hotel has two restaurants and a celebrated open-air breakfast on its veranda.

The Italian restaurant Lido, led by Chef Marco Calenzo, serves both lunch and dinner, drawing guests from across the city. The property boasts multiple pools, a private beach and 30 cabanas. The spa, occupying an entire oceanfront floor, offers six therapy rooms with panoramic sea views, a sanctuary for the mind and soul.

The entrance of the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club in Miami, Florida, U.S., Feb. 2, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Where to eat

Florie’s Restaurant

On Palm Beach, Florie’s, led by three Michelin-starred Chef Mauro Colagreco, blends Mediterranean spirit with Florida’s natural abundance. Signature dishes like crab and leek salad, Galician-style octopus and amberjack carpaccio are paired with Atlantic Ocean views.

A dessert served at Florie’s Restaurant in Miami, Florida, U.S., Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Cecconi’s Miami Beach

Housed within Soho Beach House, Cecconi’s offers Italian classics in a lush, open-air courtyard. Standouts include whipped ricotta with honey and truffle and wood-fired pizza topped with truffle, goat cheese and zucchini blossoms.

A general view of Cecconi’s restaurant. (Courtesy of Cecconi’s restaurant)

Chug’s Diner

Chef Michael Beltran’s Cuban-inspired diner is a neighborhood favourite. From oxtail ajiaco to towering sandwiches on fluffy Cuban bread, every bite bursts with flavors. Don’t miss the guava and cream cheese pastelitos or the decadent Diner Burger with caramelized onions, mustard aioli and American cheese.

A hamburger served at Chug’s Diner, Miami, U.S., Florida, U.S., Feb. 1, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Other must-sees

Every December, Art Basel Miami transforms the city into a global art stage, attracting over 50,000 collectors, artists and enthusiasts with exhibitions, performances and installations.

For beaches, sunshine and sea, Miami's 19 kilometers (12 miles) of shoreline offer something for everyone. South Beach, in particular, is young and vibrant.

A colorful lifeguard station at South Beach, Miami, Florida, U.S., Feb. 2, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Lummus Park offers a lively and fun adventure. At 21st Street and beyond, you can find family-friendly spots.

Discover a local Cuban favorite at South Pointe and First Street Beach, and if you're looking for the perfect swimming spot, check around 85th Street.

Be sure not to miss Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) with its striking architecture and a focus on post-1940 Latin American art.

Coral Gables also offers Mediterranean-style charm and historic boulevards, and Key Biscayne is a serene island beauty just 8 kilometers from the mainland.