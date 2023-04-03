Today, I will share an amazing destination for those with a lot of time in Montenegro. Undoubtedly, Budva is the first place that comes to mind for many people when they think of Montenegro. However, the country has many other cities to explore.

You can take a boat to the Bay of Kotor, a natural harbor and the largest fjord in the Mediterranean Basin, leaning against the mountains on the coast of the Adriatic in Montenegro. Or, you can cross the majestic view of the mountains rising from the opposite shores of the bay, the cliffs and the curved roads embroidered like laces on the skirts of these cliffs, and you can see the historical and innovative cities on these roads.

If you take Budva as the center, Petrovac, Bar and Ulcinj to the south, Tivat and Herceg Novi in the region where the Bay of Kotor is also located to the north, are some of the best alternatives to visit in Montenegro.

Tivat, Herceg Novi, and the island they called "The Lady of the Rocks" (Gospa od Skrpjela) were some stops we took a break at during our tour, where we enjoyed swimming in many parts of the Adriatic.

Now, I will take you to Herceg Novi, located on the border of Dubrovnik, one of these surprise cities for us, the furthest of these cities you can see along the Adriatic coast in Montenegro.

Shoreline and mountains in Herceg Novi, Montenegro. (Shutterstock Photo)

For those who want to reach Herceg Novi by land, the roads in Montenegro are quite challenging. This must be the price of seeing such beautiful landscapes along your way. If you go to Herceg Novi by road, you will pass through one-lane streets with mountains on one side and the sea on the other. If you set off from Budva, you will arrive in Herceg Novi by passing through Tivat, Kotor and Perast.

Herceg Novi is one of the most beautiful cities on the Adriatic coast, and it has sunny weather almost every day of the year. Therefore, it is called the "City of the Sun."

Since Herceg Novi has been under the rule of different nations for different years, it has a variety of architecture, and most of the places to see in the city are surrounded by walls in the old town.

When you climb the stairs of the historical clock tower built by the Austrians, you will step into the old town, or Stari Grad, in local words. In the old town, where the clock and Bloody Tower are located, concerts and events are held in summer.

The Stari Grad fortress in Herceg Novi, Montenegro. (Shutterstock Photo)

Bloody Tower

This castle, captured during the Ottoman Empire, was called the Bloody Tower because many Ottoman soldiers lost their lives during the conquest. The tower, approximately 85 meters (280 feet) high, is located at a point that dominates the city. Evliya Çelebi – a 17th-century Ottoman explorer – also mentioned the castle in his work. However, its foundation date is unknown and has changed over the years.

The tower, which hosts concerts and festivals today, was used to protect the city in the past. While we were watching the magnificent view of the gulf stretching as far as possible from the castle, it reminded us about how the tower was once used to seeing the dangers coming from far away. From this historical building, you can see the city from a bird's-eye view and relish the serene Adriatic landscape.

The Bay of Kotor and mountainous coasts in Herceg Novi, Montenegro. (Shutterstock Photo)

Clock Tower

You will pass under the Clock Tower through a narrow street leading to Bellavista – the city's main square. The tower, built by Sultan Mehmed IV in 1667, was used as the entrance gate of the town during the Ottoman period.

Bellavista Square

Herzeg Stephan Square, the city's main square, is also known as Bellavista Square. There is a fountain in the middle of this small but spacious square where the city library, radio station, art galleries, and cafes are located. One of the essential works in the court is the Church of Saint Michael the Archangel.

Church of Herceg Stephen The Serbia Orthodox Monastery in Herceg Novi, Montenegro. (Shutterstock Photo)

The church, located in Bella Vista Square, is influenced by the architecture of different periods. In the church, where you can see Byzantine, Roman, Gothic and Islamic architecture in some parts, all the details are reflected as a whole. It is worth watching the magnificent bay view from the church's garden. Although the church, whose construction started in 1883 and was completed in 1905, is a small Serbian Orthodox Church, it is an important holy place for the people of Herceg Novi.

Herceg Novi, which has different architecture and hosts different cultures, draws attention to its beaches, especially in summer. Those who want to enjoy the Adriatic take a breath at the shores of Zalo, Topla, Lazaret, Sandy Beach, Lalovina, Rafaello and Beach Meljine.

Many also visit Herceg Novi for its healing waters, mud pools, spas and baths.