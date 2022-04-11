It has been two years since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic and Zoom and Slack – and concepts like remote work – have firmly entered the vocabulary of most people's daily lives in unalterable ways, and most did and still do work from home during these times. So, how about a nice"workation" to make use of that new-found freedom to roam?

After all, once labor law and legislation have been clarified, you can basically open up your laptop anywhere with a stable internet connection.

A "workation" encompasses work and vacation time, offering both adventure seekers and those seeking peace and quiet tempting opportunities to get their job done regardless of location.

In addition to parts of the world long since taken over by digital nomads, such as Thailand or the Canary Islands, new coworking offices are also being established in a number of other places – from a floating garden to Santa Claus' homeland.

A spring awakening in Madeira

Due to its pleasantly warm temperatures, Madeira’s flowers are in bloom all year round. The floating garden in the middle of the Atlantic welcomes those looking to work remotely with open arms, including the launch of the publicly funded project "Digital Nomads Madeira Islands."

The project is based in Ponta do Sol on the south coast, a town of 8,000 souls that’s always catered to sun-seeking visitors from all over the world.

"We've made improvements to the stability and speed of the internet and created community workplaces," says project manager Micaela Vieira. In addition to other locations in Santa Cruz, Machico and the island capital Funchal, people can also be work on the sister island Porto Santo – long sandy beaches included.

Summer retreat on Rügen

Hannes Trettin and Toni Gurski from Rügen, an island in the Baltic Sea, made their dream of a coworking community come true two years ago in the small village of Lietzow.

The site of Project Bay coworking is nestled on the beach of the lagoon in the heart of Germany’s largest island. Whether it's the chalk cliffs in Jasmund National Park or the seaside resort of Binz – popular island destinations can be reached by bike, while Lietzow can be reached by train.

Across Germany, more and more rural coworking spaces offer great opportunities to combine work with a touch of holiday, especially in the summer months. Under the umbrella of the CoWorkLand cooperative (in German), more than a hundred coworking spaces are unified – from Lake Ammersee in the south to Schlei in the north.

Paradise for nature lovers

While late autumn in Germany tends to be grey, it’s glorious spring in the southern hemisphere.

The island state of Mauritius is a paradise: Part of the Mascarene islands, the island nation is around 800 kilometers (497 miles) east of Madagascar – and is a dream destination for many.

Long-term visitors who can work from anywhere can apply online for Mauritius' "Premium Visa." It’s free of charge, valid for up to one year and only subject to a few conditions.

Where Northern Lights dance

Silent winter expanses under the dancing Northern Lights mean a whole world of leisure sports opportunities await in the far north of Finland, before or after the working day.

"We are seeing more and more visitors working remotely from here, even in the summer," says Heidi Kristiina Siira. Together with two colleagues, she founded the coworking office Kohta in Akaslompolo two years ago. It’s located in the popular ski resort of Yllas.

If you still have things on your wish list, you can submit it personally to Father Christmas – a good 170 kilometers to the south – and schedule a workation in Rovaniemi.