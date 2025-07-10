There’s something magical about throwing a few bags in the backseat, lining up your favorite playlist and setting off on the open road with your favorite person beside you. This summer, that magic had a name: Puglia. A region where wild cliffs meet soft sand, where every corner hides a story, and where the light makes everything feel like a dream you don’t want to wake up from. This is the story of our southern Italian road trip, a journey of sun, sea, poetry, gelato and glamorous returns.

Postcard that breathes

First stop: Polignano a Mare, the crown jewel of Puglia’s Adriatic coastline. It’s no wonder it’s the most photographed beach in the region, perched atop dramatic cliffs, with whitewashed houses that seem to hover over turquoise waters.

We stood at Lama Monachile, breath stolen by the view. It’s not just a beach. It’s a natural amphitheater carved by time. We swam below the towering bridge, letting the sun dry us on ancient rocks, feeling small in the best way possible.

And then magic on a plate. Grotta Palazzese, a restaurant carved into a cliffside cave. We dined above crashing waves, with limoncello in our hands and poetry in our hearts.

And speaking of poetry, wandering Polignano’s old town, we stumbled upon Scalinata della Poesia's “Poetry Staircase.” Each step is painted with verses, each one inviting us further down toward the sea. It felt like an invitation from the town itself: to pause, to read, to feel.

Grotta Palazzese, a restaurant carved into a cliffside cave, Puglia, Italy, July 7, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Natural pool for dreamers

Next, we drove further south to Grotta della Poesia, near Roca Vecchia. Legend has it that a beautiful princess once bathed in this natural pool, inspiring poets from all over Italy. Whether true or not, one dive into its crystalline waters and we were believers. The light filters through the cave openings in ways cameras can’t quite capture. It’s not just a swim. It’s a baptism into beauty.

Another must? Torre Sant’Andrea. Jagged rock formations jutting out of electric blue water, sculpted by centuries of wind and waves. We climbed, we swam, we sat in silence. This place demands it. It’s wild, raw and unapologetically itself.

Back to Rome

As all great road trips must, ours came full circle back to Rome. But with sea salt still in our hair and sand in our shoes, we returned differently. And Rome, in her eternal elegance, had one final act ready for us.

The first stop? As the eternal city continues to reinvent itself, this summer marks a dazzling new chapter in Rome’s timeless narrative: the grand opening of Orient Express La Minerva, the world’s very first Orient Express hotel. And what better place for such a debut than Rome, a city that has captivated cultural pilgrims and Grand Tour adventurers for centuries? Since 1883, Orient Express has been synonymous with elegance, mystery and a kind of journey that transcends geography. It was never just about getting somewhere; it was about being transported to a mood, a story and a time. And now, that spirit lives again in the very heart of Citta Eterna, where past and present embrace in a single, spectacular address. Set in the former Palazzo Fonseca, steps away from the Pantheon, La Minerva offers more than luxury. It offers legends. Restored with exquisite detail by Hugo Toro, the acclaimed artist-architect known for his sensitive balance between heritage and innovation, the hotel is a love letter to Rome’s layers. Every corner tells a story: marble floors whispering the footsteps of scholars, rich woodwork echoing with faded operas, bold contemporary touches that signal not just a revival, but a renaissance.

The famous beach of Sant’Andrea, Puglia, Italy, July 7, 2025. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Rooftop views

If every city has a heartbeat, then Bvlgari Hotel Roma might just be the place where Rome’s eternal rhythm slows down, softens and becomes something you can actually feel. It is nestled in the very core of the city, between the ancient hush of Ara Pacis and the silent grandeur of the Mausoleum of Augustus. This new jewel in Bvlgari’s crown is not just a hotel, but a dialogue between past and present. Once inside, the Bvlgari world unfolds glamorous yet quiet, indulgent but never overdone. The interiors whisper Roman refinement with a modern accent. Think deep velvets, antique mirrors, curated art and impeccable detailing that reflects the house’s jewelry heritage. It’s a place where every element has weight, meaning and beauty. But perhaps the most unforgettable moments come from the rooftop, where Rome reveals itself. The domes, the ruins, the whispers of centuries past all lay out before you as you sip an aperitivo under the sky.

One last toast

Our last night took us to Hotel de Russie, where Aquazzura’s bar is the place to end a trip like this. It’s stylish, intimate and somehow still a secret. One final toast, one last shared smile. Rome said goodbye in her finest fashion.

La Romana dal 1947

Before heading home, one final (and very important) ritual: gelato. The best is La Romana dal 1947. It is rich, creamy and made with love and tradition. “Wow” is an understatement. Try the crema dal 1947 or the biscotto. You’ll thank us.

Final thoughts

What we found on the road wasn’t just a road trip. It was a rediscovery of nature, of joy, of each other. Puglia gave us its raw edges and sunlit treasures. Rome reminded us of timeless charm and the art of returning.