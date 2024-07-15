Traveling from Istanbul to Florence is quite convenient. You can take a Turkish Airlines (THY) flight to any major Italian city and then connect to Florence either by a domestic flight or a high-speed train from Rome or Naples.

Florence, renowned as the birthplace of the Renaissance, captivates visitors with its rich history, dynamic cultural scene, celebrated artists and delectable Tuscan cuisine. Every corner of the city exudes historical charm, offering endless opportunities for exploration. Florence is also home to iconic masterpieces like Michelangelo’s "David," Botticelli’s "The Birth of Venus" and the magnificent Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore.

Capturing Florence's historic architecture, showcasing centuries of artistry, Tuscany, Italy, July 20, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Hotel Villa Cora

Hotel Villa Cora offers an enchanting panorama of Florence and boasts 29 meticulously designed rooms and suites. Originally the private residence of a distinguished Florentine family, this boutique hotel, nestled on the outskirts of the Boboli Gardens, was transformed into a hotel in the 1960s under various appellations. Each level of the villa exudes a unique ambiance, ranging from the romantic floral motifs beloved by Empress Eugenie to vibrant Oriental influences and the chic elegance of 1950s American decor.

Exterior photo of Villa Cora Hotel, Tuscany, Italy, July 19, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Guests of Hotel Villa Cora can take advantage of a variety of amenities, including a luxurious in-house spa, the acclaimed Le Bistrot restaurant and a serene poolside oasis. These offerings provide a tranquil retreat from the vibrant energy of the city.

The lobby of Villa Core hotel, Tuscany, Italy, July 19, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Saporium Firenze Restaurant

Among the premier restaurants in Florence, Saporium distinguishes itself with a Michelin star and a menu centered around ingredients cultivated in their own fields. Chef Ariel Hagen, a young talent, is committed to innovating with new dishes and menus continuously.

Saporium Firenze restaurant's special dish, garnished with flowers, Tuscany, Italy, July 20, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The restaurant promises an exploration of unexpected flavor fusions. Saporium’s affiliated establishment at Borgo Santo Pietro Hotel crafts artisanal ice creams, cheeses and chocolates on-site. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner daily, excluding Mondays and Tuesdays.

Borgo Santo Pietro Hotel

The Borgo Santo Pietro hotel is located in the village of Chiusdino, just one hour and 20 minutes from Florence. Situated within 300 hectares, it is a remarkable boutique hotel boasting 22 suites and villas and stands out as one of the most stunning hotels I have encountered. Originally purchased as a residence in 2001, owners Jeanette and Claus Thottrup transformed this magnificent property into an exquisite venue.

The hotel offers a variety of amenities including a luxurious spa, a working farm, extensive vegetable and fruit gardens and their own unique beauty and wellness products designed for different lifestyles. Every detail at Borgo Santo Pietro is carefully chosen, from the delicious meals served from breakfast to dinner to the fresh flowers in every room and the beautiful botanical gardens.

Inside Borgo Santo Pietro Hotel room, Tuscany, Italy, July 19, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Guests have the opportunity to explore the picturesque surroundings using bicycles provided by the property. The grounds boast a serene river and easy access to lavender and poppy fields, beehives and other natural wonders within the property itself.

The buffet breakfast of Borgo Santo Pietro Hotel, Tuscany, Italy, July 19, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Additionally, the hotel features two renowned restaurants: Saporium and Trattoria sull'Albero. Here, guests can indulge in gourmet dishes crafted from fresh produce sourced directly from the hotel's natural surroundings, ensuring a fulfilling stay with endless culinary delights.

At Trattoria sull'Albero, guests savor gourmet dishes amid a serene atmosphere, enhanced by fresh, locally sourced produce, Tuscany, Italy, July 19, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The hotel is also home to the Seed to Skin brand, conceived and developed on-site by the owners. This brand is available for purchase online and is featured in spas at distinguished hotels worldwide, as well as within Borgo Santo Pietro's own spa and guest accommodations.

In addition, the hotel features its own 41-meter yacht, named Satori, which includes five suites capable of accommodating up to 10 guests. Every detail of the yacht has been meticulously curated to offer a refined experience, with options for weekly rentals and various charter routes available from Tuscany to Sicily, spanning the Greek islands or exploring the picturesque bays of Türkiye. This guarantees a luxurious and memorable journey aboard the Satori.