Let's embark on an unforgettable journey to the enchanting island of Bozcaada, nestled in the North Aegean. Its streets are adorned with charming Greek architecture, a symphony of white, blue, purple and pink hues, creating a picture-perfect scene that beckons travelers to explore its hidden wonders.

Bozcaada, with its ice-cold waters of the North Aegean, magnificent sunsets, gentle warm breeze and historical streets, is the perfect destination for the summer season.

While many people come to Bozcaada just to swim and take photos of its unique Greek architecture, the island has much more to offer for adventurous travelers like me. I wholeheartedly agree that Bozcaada is a holiday destination with its historical Greek quarter, offering beautiful photo opportunities and stunningly clean beaches. However, I highly recommend spending a few more days on the island to explore more. Let's come and discover its pristine beaches, hidden sites awaiting exploration and historical structures up close while saving details of its beaches for the next article.

First of all, you might be curious about the answers to the questions, "How and when to go to Bozcaada? Where to stay?" These answers may vary according to individual preferences, but the influence of the island's icy waters and wind can affect the timing of your visit.

I recommend waiting until early June to go to enjoy the sea more comfortably. Those who do not want to be overwhelmed by crowds in July and August and prefer spending a more peaceful time on the island can go at the end of August or the beginning of September.

I haven't been to the island during winter, but I've heard that it resembles an abandoned town. If you want to go and relax during the winter, I must mention that many places are closed during that time, and ferry services are affected by weather conditions.

Now, let's move on to the beauties you can explore on the island, regardless of the season. When you look at Bozcaada from above and divide it in half, you will see a church tower on one side and a minaret on the other: the Greek district, Turkish district. This view reveals that the island hosts two different cultures. Despite the declining Greek population for various reasons in the early 19th century, the culture inherited from the Greeks is still present on the island, and you can see traces of Greek culture in the names of some places, dishes and streets, especially in the Greek district.

Another neighborhood that hosts a different culture is the Turkish quarter. In the narrow streets of the Turkish quarter, you will come across Turkish cultural structures such as a mosque, fountain, public bath and prayer platform. You will find that this neighborhood is quieter compared to the Greek quarter.

House of Virgin Mary

The tower-rising house of the Virgin Mary in the Greek district has turned into a symbol of this neighborhood. Dating back to the 1800s, the House of the Virgin Mary is only open for Sunday masses due to the decrease in the Greek population.

However, it holds the distinction of being the only church in use on the island. Unfortunately, you cannot enter and explore the interior of the church, but you can take photographs of its tower rising to the sky from the outside. You can sip your famous mastic coffee at the cafe just in front of the church and observe the surroundings.

The view of the castle in Bozcaada from the beach, Çanakkale, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Bozcaada castle

As we enter the island, the castle welcoming us greets us with its illuminated form as our hour of return draws closer to dusk. The exact date of construction of the castle is unknown, and it was used by the Phoenicians, Venetians, and Genoese.

The castle was restored during the Ottoman period by Mehmed the Conquerer and took its final form with the restoration in the period of Mahmud II. As an indication that the castle has always been vulnerable to invasions throughout history, you will realize how large it is compared to the island.

Today, it serves as an open-air museum where occasional recitals and concerts are held. You can explore the interior of the castle. I personally loved its imposing appearance seen from the outside, especially when it blends with the sparkling view of the island at night. Make sure to wave goodbye to the castle as you return from the island on the ferry.

Polente

Watching the sunset at Polente is one of the best activities in Bozcaada. Polente Lighthouse, located at the westernmost tip of the island, is the gathering point for those who want to watch the sunset.

It has become a classic to prepare for this serene moment. It's a good idea to bring a blanket or chair to sit on, some snacks and make this moment even more enjoyable. Some people even grab their pizzas and have dinner sitting on a blanket while witnessing the magnificent sunset. Some establishments on the island offer a special sunset package with snacks and drinks. You can purchase one of these packages and take it to the lighthouse. It's worth noting that as the time of sunset approaches, the traffic on the road to the lighthouse increases. So, keep this in mind so as to not miss the unforgettable moment.

A quaint street in Bozcaada, Çanakkale, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Bozcaada bazaar

Every Wednesday, in front of the castle, a market is set up where local producers sell fresh products that you can buy.

From the famous Ezine cheese and goat cheese of Çanakkale to fresh vegetables and fruits, you can find various local products at the market.

Bozcaada festivals

For those who love to coincide their travels with festivals, I have fantastic suggestions for you. Bozcaada, famous for its grapes, hosts a three-day festival at the end of August and the beginning of September during the grape harvest season. Tractors depart from the center to visit the vineyards of different producers each day, and grape harvest tours are organized.

You can join these tours and fill your straw basket with as many grapes as you like for a small fee. Besides, during this period, special recitals are held at Bozcaada Castle, and contests are organized to select the "Grape Queen" and the best çavuş grape, a white prolific Turkish grape variety, among the island's young ladies.

In addition to the cultural festivals in Bozcaada, there is the jazz festival. This year, the seventh edition will take place on Sept. 8-10.

The "Run the Island Bozcaada" is held every year, and this event includes concerts, sports activities, pilates and yoga sessions, as well as workshops.

Furthermore, Bozcaada has a unique feature of being "Türkiye's first and only ecology-themed documentary festival." This year, the festival will be held on October 12-16.

A Bozcaada street, Çanakkale, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Bozcaada's International Festival of Ecological Documentary allows you to spend a few days filled with documentary films addressing the world's common problems. It's a great opportunity to engage with important environmental topics while enjoying the island's charm and festivities.

Local History Research Center

This charming museum offers a delightful exploration of the island's traditions, culinary culture and past, making it a pleasant experience even in a short visit.

Finally, it is worth mentioning some unique dishes that you can savor in Bozcaada, bearing traces of both Greek and Turkish cuisines. These include "çiğ dolma" (dolma made with dried eggplant fried in oil), "mafiş Rum tatlısı" (a dessert made with bow-shaped dough soaked in syrup), "ada mantısı" (fried mantı), "salyangoz yemeği" (snail dish) and "domates reçeli" (tomato jam).

The ancient Greek poet Homer mentioned Tenedos, Bozcaada's ancient name, in his poems "Iliad" and "Odyssey" from the ninth century B.C., stating that "God created Tenedos so that humans can live long."

Upon my return from Bozcaada, I carefully packed a purple bougainvillea, a bottle of clear and cool seawater to inhale the scent of the sea, a bunch of grapes picked from the vineyards amidst the gray meadows, and a few varieties of fresh local products in the corner of my suitcase. While these few items won't extend my life, having these unforgettable moments on the island at home is priceless.