London is a city that never sleeps, always buzzing with dining, nightlife, hotels and shopping options. As the end of November approaches, the city transforms into a glittering wonderland, with Christmas decorations popping up on nearly every corner and lasting until the end of December. Almost every building and street in London becomes a dazzling, colorful display, creating an enchanting atmosphere.

A bicycle is seen in front of London's renowned old houses, London, U.K., May 24, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Turkish Airlines (THY) offers five daily flights from Istanbul to London Heathrow, two flights to London Gatwick and A-Jet Airlines operates two daily flights to London Stansted. Heathrow Airport is particularly convenient, offering easy access to both the Piccadilly metro line and the newly opened Elizabeth Line, providing fast connections to the city center.

Festive highlights in London

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

In the winter months, Hyde Park transforms into a magical destination for both adults and children, with attractions, food stalls and concerts that feel straight out of a fairytale. The Winter Wonderland is open daily from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. and it's recommended to purchase tickets online in advance to avoid long lines at the attractions. Visiting on weekdays, when it’s generally quieter, offers a more relaxed experience.

In the winter months, Hyde Park transforms into a magical destination for both adults and children, with attractions, food stalls and concerts. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

For ice skating enthusiasts, large rinks are set up at Somerset House and Battersea Power Station, providing more opportunities for outdoor fun.

If you're seeking a Christmas market experience, Leicester Square, Covent Garden, King’s Cross and the Southbank Centre offer some of the most delightful options and remain open until Dec. 31. Winter Wonderland also features its own Christmas market.

Throughout December, London is also filled with musicals. Some seasonal favorites include "A Christmas Carol," "The Lion King," "Wicked" and "The Snowman" – all of which are perfect for the festive season.

Accommodation:

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

Situated between Hyde Park Corner and Piccadilly, the Four Seasons Hotel underwent renovations in most of its rooms in 2021. With 196 rooms and suites, the hotel offers a prime location. One side boasts the luxury shopping boutiques and restaurants of Mayfair, while the other overlooks the beautiful Hyde Park and bustling Piccadilly Street, where every brand imaginable can be found, all within walking distance.

An interior room at the Four Seasons Hotel. (Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel)

The hotel features a world-renowned restaurant, Pavilion, by famous chef Yannick Alléno, offering a fusion of French and modern cuisine for both lunch and dinner.

Pavilion is a world-renowned restaurant by famous chef Yannick Alléno, offering a fusion of French and modern cuisine for both lunch and dinner. (Courtesy of Pavilion)

The hotel’s holiday decorations are thoughtfully curated, making it a perfect spot for photos that capture the festive spirit.

Leicester House Hotel

A newly opened hotel located in one of the city's liveliest squares, Leicester House offers a rich history. The 300-year-old building has been renovated several times and once served as the home where Karl Marx wrote "Das Kapital." Johann Strauss also composed some of his works here. Leicester House is just a five-minute walk from shopping centers, museums, and the vibrant Soho district.

An interior room at the Leicester House Hotel. (Courtesy of Leicester House Hotel)

Restaurants:

Scott’s

For seafood lovers, Scott’s in Mayfair comes highly recommended. Known for its exquisite menu and flavors, this restaurant is always busy, offering two seating times each day. Popular with both local and international celebrities, it’s best to make a reservation well in advance.

Lobsters are displayed at Scott's Restaurant in London, U.K., Nov. 18, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Carlotta

Carlotta is a standout Italian restaurant in London, part of the Big Mama group. With its vibrant architecture and extensive menu, it has become one of the most popular dining spots in the city. Their handmade pasta and starters are particularly excellent, making it a hot spot for tourists.

Carlotta is a standout Italian restaurant in London, part of the Big Mama group, London, U.K., Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Fallow

For a true taste of British cuisine, Fallow offers meals from breakfast until late into the night. Centrally located, with an open kitchen concept and exceptional food, it has earned rave reviews. Their croissant sandwiches, especially at breakfast, are a highlight.

Dishes are served at Fallow Restaurant in London, U.K., Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The Rosebery restaurant

Located inside the Mandarin Oriental London Hyde Park, The Rosebery is famous for its afternoon tea service, though it also offers all-day dining. From 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, you can enjoy a selection of 29 teas, traditional English sandwiches and delectable desserts. It's the perfect place to spend quality time with friends or family.