Attracting great attention with its historical and natural beauties, the Wadi Rum – also known as the Valley of the Moon – covered with red sands, in the south of Jordan hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors due to its unique natural scenery, historical and cultural importance, as well as the chance to experience Mars on Earth.

Wadi Rum, the largest valley in Jordan, has a distinct red appearance in sandstone and granite rocks.

Declared a World Cultural Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2011, the valley also carries the remains of many civilizations.

Wadi Rum became known all over the world with the films shot on its natural plateau, as it provides a distinct "Martian" look that can be found nowhere else on Earth.

The Mars-related parts of the movie "The Martian," directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon, were shot in Wadi Rum.

The production tells the story of astronaut Mark Watney who was thought to have died after a severe storm and abandoned by his team during a mission to Mars and the story of his lone survival on the Red Planet. The film received great praise from audiences, performing nicely at the box office.

For this reason, interest in the Rum Valley, which is famous as "Mars on Earth," has increased from many parts of the world, especially from Western countries.

Some scenes of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Lawrence of Arabia" were also shot in this valley.

Those who want to breathe the wilderness of the 720 square kilometer (277 square mile) desert can go to watch the stars and witness the Bedouin life in hotel tents in this valley.

Bedouins are present in the Wadi Rum, which is protected by the Jordanian government due to its unique natural beauty, cultural, historical and touristic importance.

Bedouins, who protect their sensitive desert habitats from the ever-increasing visitor density, also guide tourists coming to the region. The tourists, who are taken by vehicles used in the difficult desert terrain, are transported to predetermined points and left here with a unique view of the valley.