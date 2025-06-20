Once known primarily for its gray skies and businesslike air, Milan, Italy’s second largest city, has undergone a striking transformation. Founded in 590 B.C. and today the capital of the Lombardy region, the city has shifted from a financial hub with a somber rhythm into one of Europe’s most exciting urban destinations. Thanks to a wave of vibrant energy, innovative architecture, cutting-edge design boutiques and an explosion of culinary creativity, Milan is now firmly on the radar of modern travelers.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned explorer returning to rediscover the city, Milan now offers a fresh, contemporary experience unlike anywhere else in Italy.

Must-see cultural landmarks

Santa Maria delle Grazie

This UNESCO World Heritage site is home to one of the most iconic works of art in history: Leonardo da Vinci’s "The Last Supper." While the image is familiar from souvenirs and reproductions, nothing compares to standing before the emotionally powerful original. A fascinating footnote: Jesus’s feet were destroyed in 1652 during an ill-advised renovation that added a doorway beneath the mural.

Santa Maria delle Grazie, meaning Holy Mary of Grace, is a church and Dominican convent, Milan, northern Italy. (Shutterstock Photo)

Insider tip: Tickets sell out months in advance. Book yours as soon as your travel dates are confirmed.

Duomo di Milano

Milan’s most iconic structure, the Duomo, is a stunning example of Gothic architecture that took centuries to complete. Its intricate façade and interior are marvels of religious art and craftsmanship. Don’t miss the rooftop experience, accessible by stairs or elevator, where you can enjoy breathtaking views of Milan’s skyline. Restoration work is often underway, so scaffolding is part of the experience.

Plan: Tickets to the rooftop should be reserved in advance.

Biblioteca Ambrosiana

This Renaissance library is often overlooked and is home to an extraordinary collection of Leonardo da Vinci’s original drawings and writings. But what truly intrigues visitors is a relic enclosed in glass: a golden red lock of hair and two pendants that once belonged to Lucrezia Borgia, daughter of Pope Alexander VI, and a woman shrouded in scandal. Legend says her ghost still roams the library at night, brushing her lost hair. Spooky or not, it’s a memorable visit for history lovers.

Interior of the Biblioteca Ambrosiana, Milan, Italy, Oct. 17, 2024. (Shutterstock)

After experiencing Milan’s rich cultural heritage, relax in one of its exceptional hotels – where timeless elegance meets contemporary style.

Portrait Milano

Housed in a 16th-century seminary, the recently opened Portrait Milano by the Ferragamo family’s Lungarno Collection is quickly becoming the city’s most fashionable address. With 73 spacious suites, the hotel combines historic architecture with elegant, modern interiors designed by Michele Bönan. The vast central courtyard creates a quiet, peaceful atmosphere in the middle of bustling Milan.

A general view of Portrait Milano. (Courtesy of Portrait Milano)

Every detail from the spacious standard rooms to the acclaimed breakfast (recently voted best among Italian hotels) is designed with taste and refinement.

The building also features Milan’s trendiest culinary addresses: BeefBar Milano, Rumor, 10_11 Bar and Giardino Ristorante, each offering a unique concept and all packed with stylish crowds throughout the week.

A dessert and coffee are served at Portrait Milano. (Courtesy of Portrait Milano)

Casa Brera

Opening its doors in late 2024, Casa Brera is the newest addition to Marriott’s Luxury Collection and occupies a restored 1950s Rationalist building designed by architect Pietro Lingeri. Located near Teatro alla Scala and the artistic Brera district, the hotel offers 116 luxurious rooms, including the 121-square-meter (nearly 400-square-foot) Milanese Presidential Suite with private terraces.

The interior of a room at Casa Brera Milano. (Courtesy of Casa Brera)

Designed by renowned architect Patricia Urquiola, interiors feature a rich blend of materials like walnut wood, Fior di Pesco marble and brass. The hotel also showcases contemporary art, including works by British photographer Tim Walker, which aligns with Milan’s creative spirit.

Dining is led by celebrated Italian chef Andrea Berton, with four distinct venues: the Living Lounge, fine dining Scen, rooftop Etero and Odachi: a refined Japanese omakase restaurant available by reservation only.

Frangente

Chef Federico Sisti, after years of working in Michelin-starred kitchens, chose to create something more relaxed and soulful, and Frangente was born. With a sharp focus on flavour and a dedication to the essence of Italian cuisine, the menu blends tradition with innovation. Expect umami-rich combinations, mineral notes and elevated simplicity. The result? A memorable, high-level dining experience in a cozy, understated setting.

A signature dish at Frangente. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

If there's a particular dish or flavor you’d like beyond the classic menu, they’re happy to prepare it for you on the spot.

Sandi

One of Milan’s most charming new addresses, Sandi is the brainchild of chef Laura Santosuosso and restaurateur Danny Mollica. Open for weekday lunches and Friday dinners, it nods to the intimacy of French bistros while embracing fresh pasta, seasonal vegetables and bold cheeses. With minimalist decor, white tablecloths and a focus on seasonal simplicity, Sandi has already captured the attention of Italy’s leading design magazines for its warm, nostalgic atmosphere.

Milan has become more than a fashion capital, it’s now a dynamic destination with heart, soul and style. Whether you're exploring centuries-old masterpieces or sipping wine in a design-forward bistro, the city’s new energy is unmistakable. Milan is no longer just a stopover; it’s a destination.