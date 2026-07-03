Some journeys begin with a destination. Others begin with a road. Our Moroccan adventure started behind the wheel, leaving the vibrant port city of Tangier behind as the landscape slowly transformed into the dramatic peaks of the Rif Mountains. There is something liberating about a girls' road trip the laughter gets louder with every winding road, conversations become deeper somewhere between mountain passes, and every stop turns into a memory worth keeping. We weren't simply driving toward Chefchaouen; we were driving into the heart of Morocco.

As part of the Amarok Adventure Tour, our route covered nearly 150 kilometers (90 miles), combining modern highways with steep mountain tracks that challenged both driver and vehicle. Climbing higher into the Rif Mountains, the scenery became increasingly spectacular. Rocky cliffs, endless valleys and villages clinging to the hillsides unfolded before us. At one point, our convoy left the paved road for an off-road section that felt less like a test drive and more like an expedition. Sitting high above the clouds, surrounded by untouched nature, I realized that sometimes the road itself becomes the highlight of the journey.

A colorful building in Chefchaouen, Morocco, June 28, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Discover the 'Blue City'

Nothing prepares you for your first glimpse of Chefchaouen. Appearing almost like a watercolor painting nestled between the mountains, Morocco's famous Blue City immediately feels surreal. Every street, staircase, doorway and window seems to wear its own shade of blue powder blue, cobalt, indigo, turquoise and soft sky blue blending effortlessly together. Founded in 1471 and shaped by Andalusian and Sephardic Jewish influences, Chefchaouen carries centuries of history while maintaining an atmosphere unlike anywhere else in the world. Walking through its peaceful medina feels wonderfully slow. Unlike Morocco's larger cities, there is no rush here. Every corner invites you to pause, photograph, sip mint tea and simply admire the beauty surrounding you.

The city's blue walls do more than create beautiful photographs – they create a mood. The color softens the sunlight, cools the narrow streets and somehow encourages visitors to slow down. It is easy to understand why Chefchaouen has become one of Morocco's most photographed destinations, but experiencing it in person is something no social media post can truly capture.

Road through Rif Mountains

One of the most unforgettable moments of the trip wasn't inside the city, it happened long before we reached it. As a guest of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, I recently had the chance to try off-road with their cars, and it was more than just a drive. It was something you felt rather than analyzed. Driving through the Rif Mountains with our group of women felt empowering. The Amarok handled steep inclines, rocky paths and narrow mountain roads with remarkable confidence, supported by its advanced 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system. At one viewpoint, we stopped high above the valleys where silence replaced the sound of the engine. The mountains stretched endlessly beneath us while the crisp air reminded us how wonderfully far away we were from everyday life. It wasn't just another scenic stop; it was one of those rare travel moments that stays with you long after you've returned home.

What to eat in Chefchaouen

Moroccan cuisine deserves its own journey. A traditional lunch quickly became one of the highlights of our day. Slow-cooked chicken tagine infused with preserved lemons and olives, fragrant vegetable couscous, freshly baked khobz bread and colorful Moroccan salads filled the table. Of course, no meal in Morocco is complete without endless glasses of sweet Moroccan mint tea. We found ourselves sitting together on colorful rugs, sharing dishes, laughing over stories and enjoying the simple pleasure of eating slowly. There is something magical about Moroccan hospitality; it makes every visitor feel like an old friend.

A traditional Moroccan-style table setting, Chefchaouen, Morocco, June 28, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Places you shouldn't miss

Chefchaouen may be compact, but every corner reveals something memorable. Wander through the blue-painted medina without a map, explore the historic Kasbah, browse the peaceful souks filled with handmade textiles and woven baskets, and make time for a walk to Ras El Maa, where mountain water flows into the town. As the afternoon light begins to soften, climb to one of the panoramic viewpoints overlooking the entire city. Watching hundreds of blue rooftops glow beneath the surrounding mountains is an unforgettable sight.

Historic and colorful buildings in Chefchaouen, Morocco, June 28, 2026. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Why women should take a girls' trip

Travel feels different when shared with women who celebrate every little discovery. Some of my favorite memories from Morocco had nothing to do with landmarks. They were the spontaneous moments laughing together during the off-road climb, sitting cross-legged around a generous Moroccan table, sipping countless glasses of mint tea and watching the mountains fade into the evening light. There is a special kind of freedom that comes with a girls' trip. No schedules, no pressure, just curiosity, friendship and the excitement of discovering somewhere extraordinary together. Morocco gave us beautiful photographs, breathtaking landscapes and unforgettable roads. But above all, it reminded me that the best journeys are never measured by kilometers. They are measured by the stories you bring home.