What is your favorite color? Do you believe in the meaning of colors or how they make you feel differently? I think I believe in that. Although, as I get older I have started to love pink less and less, which used to be my favorite color, this color always makes me feel good. It always seems like a high-energy color to me. I read somewhere that pink is a sign of hope. It is also a color that is relaxing, brings out the feeling that everything will be alright, calms our anger, represents compassion and balance, and evokes positive feelings. After all, that's what they always made me feel.

Now don't say what colors have anything to do with travel. I think the blue of the sky, the green of the trees, or the color of the houses, streets and buildings you see when you travel definitely affect your mood at that moment.

In this article, I would like to take you on a short world tour to hope, to balance, to the compassionate arms of nature, and so most importantly, to pink lakes.

You did not read that wrongly: To lakes that are pink in color.

There is a scientific explanation behind the pink color of these lakes. The algae named dunaliella salina, which gives these lakes their pink color, produces a substance called red beta-carotene in summer seasons when the temperature and salt content increase.

At the same time, the color of the lakes turns pink as halobacteria reproduce. When the temperature decreases, beta carotene is not produced and the pink color disappears.

So, let's get to know some of the pink lakes in different parts of the world, one of which is in Türkiye.

Aerial view of Tuz Lake, the second largest lake in Türkiye and one of the largest hypersaline lakes in the world. (Shutterstock Photo)

Lake Dalyan

Located in Dalyan Village of Çanakkale, this lake is also known as the Pink Lake, Lake with Heart and Salty Lake. The presence of ancient ruins around Pink Lake, which is located in the ancient city of Alexandria Traos, adds special importance to the lake. You can watch the view of Bozcaada or the wonderful sunset view across the lake, which takes on this color due to the high amount of salt it contains. You can find yourself on a journey to ancient times while enjoying this natural wonder of the lake with walks you can take around the lake.

Lake Retba

Senegal's Lake Retba is an important natural formation as it is used in salt production as well as being very popular in terms of tourism, especially with the drought in the months of November and June. It is said that it is not possible to sink in this lake, thanks to the salt content reaching 40%. Lake Retba is located in the northeast of Dakar. With this feature, the lake, which is similar to the Dead Sea, is the leader of the country's industry with the amount of salt it contains. It is also designated as the finishing point of the Dakar Rally.

Las Salinas de Torrevieja

The Las Salinas de Torrevieja lake, which is pink in color due to the intense salt content in it, is located in Spain's Valencia. This place is not only flocked by curious people, but also by flamingos and other waterfowl during their breeding season. Besides being a special habitat for some creatures, this region has been chosen as the healthiest living area in Europe thanks to the microclimate created by the lake. In addition, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the salt obtained from this lake is said to be of higher quality compared to other lakes. You can enjoy being in a healthy living area by coming to the lake, where most of Europe's salt needs are met, and you can pamper your skin and body with this beneficial salt.

Dusty Rose Lake

It would not be wrong to say that Dusty Rose Lake is a completely different pink lake than the others. Because, unlike other pink lakes, this lake is neither too salty nor contains algae. It is said that the lake is pink thanks to the minerals and sediments carried by the rivers pouring into the lake, passing through the rocks unique to the region and through glaciers. Therefore, this lake, which remains pink throughout the year, is quite unusual compared to other pink lakes.

Masazirgol

Another of the lakes, which is pink in color due to the high salt content, is located in Azerbaijan, on the Absheron Peninsula on the west coast of the Caspian Sea. Masazirgol, or Lake Masazir, is spread over a very large area. The lake, around which there are salt factories, also contributes a lot to the economy.

Lake Bumbunga

Pink lakes may be why many people visit Australia. Because Australia is a pink lake paradise. Lake Bumbunga is just one of the pink lakes in the country, located near the town of Lochiel in South Australia. The formation of this color in the lake, where its pinkest form is seen in summer, is again due to excess salt and temperature.

These natural wonders, which attract attention with their colors, are like a gift package that nature offers us. Or as I said at the beginning of my article, they all seem to be mixed with strawberry milk. These extraordinary lakes offer travel enthusiasts and photographers incredible frames.

What are you waiting for? Go and chase after the color pink and throw yourself into balance, hope and the compassionate arms of nature.