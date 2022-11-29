Mount Kaz, also known by its ancient name Mount Ida, which is spread over a wide geography between Çanakkale and Balıkesir, is split into two parts as one part forms the national park in the area and one part is home to fascinating villages.

Mount Kaz is a natural wonder with villages intertwined with mother Earth, ancient cities, mythological stories, and unique sea and landscape views you can enjoy from its hills.

The mountain, which is precious not only for Türkiye but also for the entire world, is truly an oxygen trove. Although it is said to be the second in the world after the Alps in this aspect, there are also those who say that it is ahead of the European wonder because of its coastline and different features. Thanks to the abundance of oxygen and the effect of the sea, a very special ecosystem has been formed here, and Mount Kaz is home to many endemic species.

Known as Mount Ida in antiquity, it has many legends associated with it. Besides, being ecologically special, the mountain has been the subject of mythological stories and is a place considered sacred by people of many faiths throughout history.

It is said that there is a connection between its two names, Kaz and Ida, the former meaning "goose" in Turkish. Let's start with an Anatolian legend that gave its name to one of the southernmost peaks of the mountain, which have endless myths and legends.

Legend of Sarıkız

Once upon a time, a blonde girl, who was widely known as Sarıkız, and her father used to live in a village known as Kavurmacılar. The father and daughter had moved to this village from Çanakkale's Ayvacık after her mother passed away.

In this village, they were living happily. Sarıkız was so beautiful, so charming that everyone in the village admired her. Sarıkız's father went on a pilgrimage one day. Upon his departure, he entrusted his daughter to his neighbor. Of course, it took a long time to go on a pilgrimage back then. During this time, the young men of the village, who took advantage of her father's departure, all sought Sarıkız's hand. However, none of them won her heart, so she turned them all away.

When her father returned from the pilgrimage, no one in the village looked at her father's face. Her father asked his neighbor after noticing such peculiar behavior from others. His neighbor informed him that the whole village has been talking about Sarıkız and said that she had gone astray. The neighbor told her father that he had to kill his daughter because of the rumors about her and that he could only maintain his honor in this way. However, her father refused to commit such a deed, and instead, left his daughter with a few geese on the summit of Mount Ida.

Time flew and years later her father heard rumors that Sarıkız was still alive. The old man set out for the mountain. When he reaches the top, what should he see: His daughter was there. Sarıkız and her father embrace and catch up on the years. Then Sarıkız's father said that he would do ablution and asked his daughter for water. Somehow, Sarıkız reached out her hand from where they were at the summit to the valleys down below and brought water to her father. He was stunned. How can this be, how can his daughter reach down to the valley from such a height?

At that moment, the father understood his daughter was no longer a simple human and that she had attained sainthood. He realized all the villagers had lied, and they had slandered his daughter. As soon as the secret unfolded, Sarıkız suddenly disappeared. Her father wandered to and fro on the summit of Mount Ida with a heavy heart. Finally, he died on a hill of the mountain. The locals made a grave for Sarıkız and her father. The hill where Sarıkız's grave is located is known as Sarıkız Hill today, and her father's grave is right next to her, on a hill that is now called Baba (Father) Hill.

Today, every year in August, local people and visitors from all around visit these hills to commemorate Sarıkız and her father. In the festivals, called "Sarıkız Türkmen Festivals," sacrifices are made at the summit, offerings are made and prayers are offered in hope of a good year.

Legend of gods' beauty contest

Legends about Mount Kaz are not only Anatolian in origin as the mountain has also been the subject of many myths. According to Greek mythology, the Trojan king Priam left his son Paris to die on Mount Ida, and Paris was nursed by a mother bear on Mount Ida.

In another legend, it is said that the first beauty contest in the world was held here. According to the legend, Eris, who was not invited to a meeting held by Zeus, sent a golden apple to the meeting. He asked Zeus to give this golden apple to the most beautiful goddess. Zeus assigned Paris and asked him to choose. Paris was undecided between Hera, Aphrodite and Athena as to who is the most beautiful. Each of them made some offers to Paris. Meanwhile, it is claimed that this is the first bribery incident in history. Hera offered the Kingdom of Asia and Europe, Athena offered wisdom and victory in every war, and Aphrodite promised the most beautiful woman in the world. Paris chose love, and Aphrodite won the beauty contest. This event is also mentioned in Homer's "Iliad" as the first beauty contest in history.

However, all these events led to the Trojan War because Paris fell in love with Helen, the wife of the King of Sparta, the most beautiful woman in the world, and Aphrodite made Helen fall in love with Paris as she promised. Helen and Paris fled to Troy. Thereupon, the King of Sparta attacked Troy, and a 10-year war began.

According to the myth, Zeus watched this war from Mount Ida. According to other myths about him, Zeus was born and lived on the peaks of Mount Ida. He even married Hera here. In fact, we can say that Zeus lived the most important moments in his life here.

According to another legend, Noah's Ark is said to be on Mount Ida.

Another Anatolian legend about Kazdağı is a sad love story that gave its name to Hasanboğuldu Pond – which literally translates to "Hasan drowned" – which is on the skirts of Mount Kaz, so let's finish with that story.

Legend of Hasanboğuldu

Hasan and Emine, who come to the same market to sell products, fell in love with each other. When they wanted to get married, Emine's family objected to the union. They thought that since Hasan grew up on the plains, he would be unable to adapt to the nomadic lifestyle with Emine, who is a daughter of nomads. For this reason, they require Hasan to pass a difficult test. They said that they will consent to his marriage with Emine if he could carry a 40-kilogram (88-pound) sack of salt on his back from where he lives to their campsite near the summit of Mount Kaz, which is a five-hour journey.

Since Hasan grew up on the plain, he did not possess much strength for such heavy work and was unable to carry the load on his back for a long time. Emine, who set out with Hasan and walked in front of him, reached the camp way before Hasan. When she looked back, she did not see Hasan behind, so she turned back and started looking for him. She saw the handmade kerchief that she had given to Hasan as a gift, floating in a pond. She believed that Hasan could not carry on and collapsed here and drowned. So, she committed suicide by hanging herself from a plane tree. Today, the plane tree here has been named Emine Plane and the pond has been called Hasanboğuldu Pond, and the tragic love story of these two lovers has survived to the present day.

As I mentioned at the beginning, there are endless legends and myths about Mount Kaz, that is Mount Ida. I do not know whether you will visit Mount Kaz, which takes a leading role in mythical accounts, for its legends or for its abundant oxygen, but one thing is for certain: When you visit, you will definitely find yourself in an entirely unique atmosphere.