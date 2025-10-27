One of Eastern Türkiye’s most stunning natural attractions, Muradiye Waterfall in the province of Van, welcomes visitors with its breathtaking scenery, where the vivid colors of autumn blend in perfect harmony.

Flowing from a height of approximately 20 meters (65 feet) along the Bendimahi Stream, the waterfall and its surroundings offer a unique beauty in every season, drawing both local and international tourists year-round.

A general view of Muradiye Waterfall, Van, eastern Türkiye, Oct. 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

As the leaves of the surrounding trees turn shades of yellow, orange and brown, visitors flock to the area to capture the enchanting autumn landscape on their phones and cameras.

Meeting point with nature

Local business owner Ramazan Çoksu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the waterfall has become a favorite spot for nature enthusiasts seeking peace and beauty: “The area around the waterfall has transformed with the colors of autumn. Fallen leaves blend beautifully with the natural scenery. Each season gives the waterfall a different charm and visitors love to capture these moments with their phones. We invite everyone to come and witness this beauty firsthand.”

An aerial view of Muradiye Waterfall, Van, eastern Türkiye, Oct. 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

Visitors in awe

Büşra Ay, who traveled from Denizli, shared her admiration for the view:

“We heard that the waterfall is especially beautiful in autumn, so my friends and I decided to visit. The scenery is truly magnificent. We took plenty of photos and I would recommend everyone to come and experience this beauty for themselves.”