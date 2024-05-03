The Netherlands experienced a significant uptick in tourism in 2023, with visitor numbers nearing the 30 million mark. This surge has led to a remarkable increase in the opening of hotels and restaurants, particularly in major cities across the country. Amsterdam, renowned as a vibrant cultural hub, stands out as a must-visit destination for global travelers. Its diverse blend of cultures, rich history and picturesque canals make it an irresistible attraction for tourists from all corners of the globe.

In May and June, visitors to the Netherlands enjoy the country's most temperate weather and abundant sunshine. Evenings extend generously, offering plenty of time for exploration and enjoyment. For those planning a trip to Amsterdam, here are some suggested hotels to consider;

Pulitzer Hotel Amsterdam:

Nestled amid Amsterdam's iconic canals, the Pulitzer Hotel occupies a central position, seamlessly blending 25 local canal houses into its design. Each room is adorned with furnishings reminiscent of the classic Amsterdam house style spanning 400 years, revitalizing the traditional hotel experience. Whether gazing upon the picturesque Prinsengracht or the charming Keizersgracht canals, guests are enveloped in a sense of home away from home. Boasting 223 rooms, the hotel offers not only accommodation but also culinary delights with two restaurants, a welcoming lobby bar, and the sophisticated Pulitzer Bar. In the warmer months, the inner courtyard transforms into an inviting retreat, further enhancing the guest experience.

Conservatorium Hotel Amsterdam:

Known as the city's most minimalist hotel, the Conservatorium occupies the restored grandeur of a former conservatory building, offering a total of 129 rooms. Situated just one minute away from the city's trendiest streets and museums, the hotel's lobby serves as both a café and restaurant. The high ceilings, made of glass and brick, create an open-air feel, perfect for relaxing. Guests can dine at the Far Eastern restaurant called Taiko or the Mediterranean spot, Barbonouia. The indoor pool and spa are popular hangouts for both guests and locals, adding to the hotel's lively atmosphere among both guests and locals, making it a lively destination.

Soho House Amsterdam:

Set within an iconic Art Deco structure in Amsterdam, Soho House presents 79 inviting rooms. While typically operating on a membership basis, hotel guests enjoy automatic access to exclusive facilities. Boasting an outdoor pool, two distinctive restaurants, a cinema and club amenities, guests have ample opportunities to indulge in all the offerings. Additionally, the ground-floor spa caters to guests' relaxation needs around the clock.

Museums in the Netherlands are captivating hubs of cultural exploration, inviting travelers to delve into the country's rich history and artistic heritage. From grand institutions housing centuries-old masterpieces to intimate galleries showcasing contemporary works, each museum offers a unique window into Dutch culture. Visitors can wander through halls adorned with priceless artifacts, marvel at world-renowned paintings and immerse themselves in interactive exhibits that bring history and innovation to life. There are some museums that I want to recommend, each offering its own fascinating insights into Dutch culture and history. These museums promise unforgettable experiences, illuminating the beauty and complexity of this fascinating nation."

MOCO museum

Displaying pieces of modern and street art, MOCO is a charming museum nestled in the heart of Amsterdam. Throughout the year, visitors can enjoy special exhibitions, offering unique experiences. Currently, until July 8, art enthusiasts have the opportunity to admire Robbie Williams' "Pride and Self Prejudice" exhibition, adding an extra layer of excitement to their visit.

Katten Kabinet museum

For cat lovers and those seeking a unique museum experience, I recommend visiting the Cat Museum. Celebrating its 25th year, it is housed in a stylish building formerly used as the residence of mayors. The museum showcases cat portraits by world-renowned painters, marble cat busts, posters and photographs.

Rijksmuseum Amsterdam

One of the most important museums in the Netherlands and the World, the Rijksmuseum houses over 8,000 Dutch and European artworks, with guest art pieces from abroad showcased monthly. Moreover, the museum hosts special programs tailored for children, nurturing an early appreciation for the world of art.

Keukenhof

Running from late April until May 12, the Keukenhof Tulip Festival unfolds across 32 hectares of vibrant floral displays. Orchestrated by 100 distinct flower companies, the festival boasts a stunning array of over 800 tulip varieties, spanning a sprawling walking path stretching 15 kilometers in total. This year, the festival proudly celebrates its 75th anniversary, promising visitors an unforgettable floral spectacle.

Entering a restaurant is stepping into a world of culinary delight. Every dish promises a symphony of flavors and a feast for the senses. From cozy bistros to upscale eateries, each offers its own unique culinary journey. As a food enthusiast, I have a few recommendations that are sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more.

Yamazato restaurant

For those looking to experience sushi and sashimi as authentic as in Japan, I highly recommend Yamazato restaurant. A Michelin-starred restaurant, it offers dishes crafted by Japanese chefs, a Kaiseki menu and an ambiance that ranks it among the city's best restaurants.

De KAS restaurant

De Kas restaurant is located in a greenhouse just 20 minutes from Amsterdam city center. Over 300 different vegetables, fruits and spices are grown in the greenhouse, so everything served on the plates is fresh. For lunch and dinner, the restaurant offers three – or four-course set menus, making it a paradise for vegetarians and vegans.

Pompadour Amsterdam

For dessert enthusiasts, Amsterdam holds a treasure trove of delights, and Pompadour stands out as a true gem. Nestled in a 75-year-old building with just six tables, this charming spot tempts guests with daily offerings of assorted cakes, chocolates and other confections to complement coffee indulgence.

Coffee District

The right address, for all the coffee lovers. Coffee District, currently with three branches in Amsterdam and soon adding two new ones, is the perfect address for those who want to enjoy delicious coffee alongside freshly baked cookies and desserts.

Madam Pancake

The pancakes found in the Netherlands may offer a slight variation from what we're accustomed to. Known as "pannenkoeken," these pancakes are akin to "crepes" in Türkiye. Madam Pancake offers a delightful experience with Dutch pannenkoeken, featuring both sweet and savory options to satisfy every plate.