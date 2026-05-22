The coastal area of Antalya, Türkiye is home to Olympos, a destination surrounded by forested landscapes, turquoise coves and an ancient city that attracts travelers seeking both nature and cultural tourism. The site ranks among the region’s most popular stops for history and nature enthusiasts.

Located in the district of Kumluca District, Antalya, southern Türkiye, the historic Olympos area, once an important settlement of the Lycian civilization, continues to appeal to visitors drawn not only by sea, sand and sun, but also by its cultural heritage.

The ruins of Olympos, Antalya, southern Türkiye, May 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

Tourists walking through the mysterious atmosphere of the ancient city reach the beach by passing through archaeological ruins. Many also stay in wooden bungalows surrounded by forests and orchards, experiencing a close connection with nature.

Olympos offers a travel experience that combines historical exploration with seaside recreation, often described by visitors as a journey through time. Nearby attractions include Çıralı, Adrasan and Yanartaş, where natural flames burn on the mountainside. Tourists also take boat tours to secluded coves where forests meet the Mediterranean Sea.

Visitors frequently swim in clear waters throughout the day, returning home with lasting memories of the region’s scenery and atmosphere.

An aerial view of the ancient city of Olympos, where forested landscapes and ruins open onto a Mediterranean beach in the Kumluca district of Antalya, southern Türkiye, May 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

Tourism demand rising

Halil Karataş, president of the Olympos Environmental Protection and Tourism Development Association, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that local businesses had completed cleaning and renovation work ahead of the season.

“There is increasing activity in the region,” Karataş said. “We reached 100% occupancy for our Eid al-Adha reservations. Bookings are also starting to come in for the post-holiday period. Olympos has begun to stand out with its history, nature and cultural tourism. As excavations in the ancient city accelerate, interest in history is also increasing.”

He noted that visitors staying in local businesses walk through the ancient city before reaching the beach, calling it an “unforgettable experience.”

Karataş also highlighted affordable activities in the area, including daily boat tours, visits to Yanartaş, water sports and canoe trips. “Visitors can enjoy a full holiday in Olympos with both entertainment and relaxation,” he said.

Tourists take photos among the ruins of Olympos, Antalya, southern Türkiye, May 19, 2026. (AA Photo)

Excavations boost tourism

Gökçen Kurtuluş Öztaşkın, head of excavations at the ancient city of Olympos, said the site is unique because it opens directly onto a beach.

Tourists pass through the ruins to reach the shoreline, he said, adding that increasing excavation work has improved the site’s visual appeal and encouraged visitors to spend more time there.

“As the excavations progress and the visual presentation improves, we are seeing tourists spending more time in the ancient city,” Öztaşkın said. “They examine the structures and receive information from the excavation team. The increased visibility of the site allows visitors to have a more enjoyable and special experience here.”