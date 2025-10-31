Paris is a city that seems to exist outside the boundaries of time. There’s no such thing as a “typical day” here. The city's rhythm flows seamlessly from morning cafes to Michelin-starred dining, from cobblestone streets to late-night soirees. This season, I found myself once again immersed in that Parisian current, this time for Asia NOW, a contemporary art fair that celebrates the ever-evolving dialogue between Asia and Europe.

A view of the Eiffel Tower, Paris, France, Feb. 25, 2025. (Photo by Ilker Topdemir)

Held inside the magnificent Monnaie de Paris, the fair featured close to 70 galleries from 28 territories.

A piece of artwork presented by Vision Art Platform, Paris, France, Oct. 24, 2025. (Photo by Ilker Topdemir)

This year marked a proud milestone for "Türkiye: Vision Art Gallery" became the first and only Turkish gallery to participate, representing three talented artists, Anita Taylor, Berna Dolmacı and Lara Sayılgan. Seeing a Turkish platform showcased among such an international constellation of creatives was genuinely inspiring.

The balloon of the Asia NOW Art Fair, Paris, France. (Courtesy of Asia NOW Art Fair)

The best way to experience Paris is on foot; each stroll reveals something new: a hidden courtyard, an irresistible cafe, or a gallery tucked behind a gilded door.

Where to stay

Le Bristol Paris

Celebrating its 100th anniversary, Le Bristol Paris remains one of the capital’s most distinguished addresses. Part of the Oetker Collection, the hotel perfectly combines Parisian elegance with a refined art de vivre. Its 188 rooms and suites are a study in timeless luxury, located directly on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore, the heart of haute couture and shopping.

An interior of a room at Le Bristol Paris, Paris, France. (Courtesy of Le Bristol Paris)

The hotel’s three Michelin-starred restaurant Epicure, led by chef Arnaud Faye, delivers plates that are pure works of art. Le Bristol also houses the one Michelin-starred 114 Faubourg, Cafe Antonia and the chic Le Bar du Bristol. Every detail, from service to design, reflects perfection.

Morning dining at Epicure Restaurant, Paris, France, Oct. 25, 2025. (Photo by Ilker Topdemir)

For wellness seekers, the La Mer-branded Spa Le Bristol offers eight treatment rooms (including a couple’s suite), making it a favourite not only among hotel guests but also among discerning Parisians.

The lobby of Le Bristol, Paris, France, Oct. 24, 2025. (Photo by Ilker Topdemir)

Eat, drink

Monocle Cafe

Tucked away on Rue Bachaumont, Monocle’s latest hybrid concept merges cafe culture, media and design into one immersive experience. Guests can sip specialty coffee by Ten Belles, enjoy Japanese sandos by Yabai Sando, or indulge in Japanese cheesecake from TOMO. As evening falls, the mood turns intimate signature cocktails and charcuterie boards from Fromagerie du Louvre take center stage.

Baronne Restaurant

Paris always finds new ways to reinvent its nightlife and Baronne is proof of that. The city’s most talked about newcomer has taken over a former Rothschild chateau, now reborn under the creative vision of the Paris Society group; the powerhouse behind Loulou, Girafe and Apicius. Behind its discreet façade lies a world of cinematic decadence: plush velvet banquettes, marble fireplaces, gilded mirrors and chandeliers that shimmer above every table.

Each salon has its own identity, some intimate and candlelit, others dramatic and glamorous, making Baronne feel like a series of secret rooms waiting to be discovered. The central bar gleams with Parisian allure, where guests sip on signature cocktails before dinner, surrounded by a stylish crowd of editors, creatives and jet set locals.

A meal is served at Baronne Restaurant, Paris, France, Oct. 26, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The menu is as international as its clientele, combining French finesse with global inspiration. Expect refined small plates and dishes designed for sharing; think delicate ceviche, buttery truffle pasta and perfectly grilled meats. After dinner, the lights dim, the DJ takes over and the restaurant transforms into a chic late-night lounge that hums with energy until the early hours.

Baronne is not just a restaurant, it’s an experience, a glamorous blend of gastronomy, design and Parisian theater. For those seeking a night that feels both exclusive and electric, this is where the city’s pulse beats loudest right now.

L’Aller Retour Restaurant

A true French bistro tucked away in the heart of the Marais, L’Aller Retour is a hidden gem for those who appreciate classic French cooking and an unpretentious dining scene. Beloved by locals, it’s a carnivore’s haven; the kind of place where every table is filled with laughter, the scent of seared meat and the lively hum of conversation.

Their perfectly grilled ribeye is the star of the menu, juicy, smoky and melt-in-your-mouth tender, while the buttery escargots remain a timeless Paris favorite. We began our meal with a creamy burrata salad, followed by the signature steak paired with a Syrah from the Northern Rhone and finished with pecan pie and a glass of Macvin du Jura, a flawless finale that perfectly balanced sweetness and depth.

A signature dish at L’Aller Retour Restaurant. (Courtesy L’Aller Retour Restaurant)

The space is intimate and warmly lit, with exposed stone walls and wooden tables that give it a rustic Parisian charm. Service is effortlessly friendly, and the staff are happy to switch between French and English with ease. It’s the kind of restaurant that makes you feel like a local, whether you’re seated at a small table by the window or at the lively bar with a glass of red.

Come for the food, stay for the atmosphere and don’t forget to book ahead. With only a few tables and a loyal neighborhood following, L’Aller Retour fills up fast.

La Coupole Paris

A living monument to Paris’s Art Deco heritage, La Coupole has been the city’s social heartbeat since 1927. Once the gathering place for the Lost Generation and artistic luminaries, its mosaic columns and grand dome have witnessed nearly a century of creative energy. Today, La Coupole remains a lively hub for Montparnasse’s business crowd and cosmopolitan Parisians, who gather for power lunches, leisurely dinners, and the nostalgia of old Paris. Despite the passing of decades, the brasserie’s golden age glamour endures.

An inside view of the La Coupole Paris Restaurant, Paris, France, Oct. 24, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The menu celebrates the essence of traditional French brasserie cuisine, with a proud focus on seafood. Go for one of the towering shellfish platters, best paired with a side of buttery whelks or winkles, a visual and culinary delight that feels straight out of a Parisian postcard.

After nearly a century in operation, La Coupole runs like a well-oiled machine, balancing efficiency with old-world charm. Walking through its doors feels like stepping back into 1920s Paris, when jazz echoed through Montparnasse and the city’s creative spirits made history over Champagne and oysters.