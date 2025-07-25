Located in the southeast of Greece, nestled among the Cyclades Islands, Paros is emerging as a true gem of the Aegean. As the third largest island in the Kyklades group, Paros is a harmonious blend of nature and elegance. Imagine beaches where every shade of blue dances in crystal clear waters, valleys blanketed with vineyards and olive groves, charming fishing villages and postcard-perfect white and pastel-hued houses. This is where simplicity meets sophistication.

You can reach Paros from Istanbul via a connecting flight through Athens with Turkish Airlines (THY) and its Star Alliance partners on one itinerary, or you can book your tickets separately: one for the Istanbul-Athens leg and another for the Athens-Paros flight.

Paros is well connected via a small domestic airport, linking effortlessly to Athens and Thessaloniki through reliable carriers like Aegean Airlines and Sky Express. The flight from Athens takes just 45 minutes, making it a quick escape. In high season, daily flights are frequent, but booking ahead is a smart move as seats tend to sell out fast.

A traditional Greek fishing village in Paros Island, Greece. (Shutterstock Photo)

For a slower, scenic journey, ferries to Paros from Athens is a great option. Depending on the route, the ferry ride takes around three to 4.5 hours, offering a more relaxed introduction to the island’s magic.

Two souls of Paros

Paros offers something for every type of traveller. Whether you’re seeking a serene retreat, an active escape with diving and windsurfing, or a vibrant nightlife experience, Paros accommodates all moods effortlessly. The island revolves around two main hubs: Parikia, the main port and capital, and Naoussa, its lively and stylish northern village.

People wander through the narrow streets lined with traditional white houses, Paros, Greece, July 13, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Step into Naoussa and you’re instantly transported to a Cycladic dream. With its whitewashed houses, cobblestone alleys, blue-domed churches and a harbour that glows with life, Naoussa exudes timeless Greek charm. At the port, you’ll often see freshly caught octopus hanging in the sun, while the nearby Venetian castle offers sweeping views over the village, framed by bougainvillea-covered houses and the endless Aegean. Don’t miss a walk up to Faneromeni (Panagía) Church perched on a hill, it's the perfect sunset viewpoint with breathtaking panoramic views.

Parikia, on the other hand, is the island’s beating heart. With its traditional Cycladic architecture, picturesque promenade, golden sunsets and lively town square, it offers the perfect balance of energy and relaxation. This is where most ferries arrive, making it the practical entry point to Paros and a vibrant base for exploring the island.

At its center lies the historic Ekatontapiliani Church, the “Church of a Hundred Doors,” a Byzantine masterpiece dating back to early Christianity. Meander through Parikia’s labyrinthine streets, filled with charming shops, inviting cafes and buzzing tavernas. Nearby, several beautiful pebble sand beaches offer plenty of swimming options, while the hilltop castle built in 1260 by Duke Sanoudos adds a touch of history. Today, Parikia is home to around 5,000 year-round residents and remains the cultural and historical soul of the island.

Facade of Panagia Ekatontapiliani church, Paros island, Greece. (Shutterstock Photo)

Parocks Hotel & Spa

A beacon of elegance among Paros’s luxury offerings, Parocks Hotel & Spa is a five-star boutique escape with just 40 rooms and suites, making it an ideal sanctuary for couples and honeymooners. Nineteen of the rooms boast private Jacuzzis, while 13 feature private pools. The eight spacious suites take it a step further, offering fully private plunge pools.

A view of the Parocks Hotel with the sea in the background, Paros, Greece, July 14, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The heart of the hotel is its stunning restaurant and poolside bar the perfect spot to watch the sun dip into the sea while sipping a signature cocktail. Just 5 kilometers (3.11 miles) from Naoussa, Parocks is nestled in a peaceful corner of the island, yet close enough to the action. With its minimalist design and focus on tranquillity, it offers the perfect retreat for those seeking seclusion with a touch of indulgence.

For those wanting to explore more freely, renting a car or scooter is highly recommended. Paros is dotted with idyllic beaches and scenic coastal drives and given the limited number of taxis, having your own transport is a major plus. Parocks Hotel is located about 22 kilometers from Paros National Airport.

Andronis Minois Hotel

A newcomer to the island’s luxury hotel scene, Andronis Minois opened its doors in 2023 and is already making waves. With 44 suites and rooms, the hotel is part of the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels (SLH) collection. Located just five minutes from the airport and 10 minutes from Parikia, it offers both convenience and seclusion.

A general view of Androis Minois Hotel, Paros, Greece, July 13, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Perched on rocky cliffs near the 300-meter-long (984.25-foot-long) Parasporos Beach, the hotel offers quick access to several other beaches on the island. Rooms come with private balconies or terraces and select suites feature expansive pools and panoramic sea views.

The in-house restaurant, OLVO, is helmed by chef Tsantilas. Expect an exceptional culinary journey blending refined Greek Flavors with contemporary flair. Be sure to book a table for dinner, as the sunset here is a visual not to miss and the food is a gastronomic feast.

What makes Andronis Minois especially memorable is its warm hospitality and relaxed ambiance, it feels less like a hotel and more like your home away from home.