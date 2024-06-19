When writing about travel, my passion for exploring new places and capturing their essence competes with my enthusiasm for sharing those experiences. Perhaps you have noticed lately that I have been focusing more on series in my writings, which I hope are being enjoyed. As I begin this piece, separating Porto and Lisbon into independent sections didn't sit right with me.

These two cities, located approximately 320 kilometers (nearly 200 miles) apart, can be visited with a single ticket. So, the only question that remains is: Where should you fly first? Which of these two cities is more worth visiting initially? Of course, the answer to this question varies for each traveler. After all, every traveler's style and expectations are unique. To find the answer to this question you've been asking yourself, follow this series of articles spanning from Porto to Lisbon.

Porto

After Lisbon, Porto is the second-largest city in Portugal and also the capital of the Porto region. Porto, which means "port" in Portuguese, lives up to its name as a port city, historically significant for its location where the Douro River meets the Atlantic Ocean.

In this port city, you'll inhale the scent of the sea, wander among famous ceramic-covered houses known as Azulejos and witness historical buildings.

Dom Luis

One of the city's most important symbols, Ponte de Luis is a bridge spanning the Douro River and connecting the two sides of the city. Designed by Theophilos Seyrig, a student of the architect of the Eiffel Tower, it accommodates both vehicle and pedestrian traffic on the lower level, with trams crossing above. Be sure to capture its stunning sunset views from afar.

While on the topic of photography, when you cross from Porto to the Gaia region, you can capture classic Porto images at Mosteiro da Serra do Pilar, just to the left. Additionally, while in Gaia, take a break at Jardins de Morro Park with your drinks to unwind from the day.

Evening views of the Douro River and the Dom Luis I Bridge, Porto, Portugal, June 5, 2015. (Getty Images)

Ribeira Square

Ribeira, a bustling district along the riverbank, will provide you with delightful moments thanks to its lively square. If you leave your visit to Ribeira Square toward late afternoon, you can treat yourself to a pleasant dinner overlooking the river. Moreover, Ribeira's hosting of Porto's most colorful houses is worth seeing.

Livraria Lello

Livraria Lello, one of the world's top five bookstores, is known as a haven for book lovers visiting Porto. However, it's quite touristy as well. It gained fame largely due to "Harry Potter"; J.K. Rowling, the author of the "Harry Potter" series, taught English in Porto and drew inspiration from this bookstore while writing her famous novels. Tickets for entry to this bookstore, where you can also get your entrance fee back through book purchases, are available online in advance for quicker entry.

A stained glass window in the Livraria Lello ceiling, Porto, Portugal, Jan. 20, 2022. (Getty Images)

Porto Cathedral

I know, after visiting so many cathedrals across Europe, some of us may not even include them on our lists of must-sees. However, I must say that Se Catedral is quite remarkable and worth seeing due to its resemblance to a castle and the priceless view of Porto that can be seen from beside the cathedral.

Porto Cathedral is one of the oldest monuments in Porto, Portugal, March 29, 2016. (Getty Images)

Avenida Dos Aliados

This square, considered the city center, is home to the city hall. It is a tourist attraction and is especially popular on special days.

Avenida Dos Aliados is a boulevard that slopes down from the City Hall and is considered the monumental heart of Porto, Portugal, March 30, 2013 (Getty Images)

Clerigos Tower

Another symbolic structure, you may have already seen Clerigos Tower from many parts of the city. The Clerigos Tower, where you can take panoramic photos of the city, includes a bell tower and a museum.

Foz Do Douro

This is one of the most special places in Porto. Here, you will encounter a very strong wind and waves at Foz Do Douro, where the Douro River meets the Atlantic Ocean. Foz Do Douro is located in Foz, an old fishing town. In the town, which is approximately 5 kilometers away from Porto city center, you can see Farol De Felgueiras Lighthouse.

Sao Bento Train Station

At this symbolic train station, you can see the famous tiles (azulejos) of Portugal. The train station, which is like a museum, contains ceramic details depicting historical figures, events and religious symbols. There is also an interesting secret about this train station. The Portuguese, who believe that only God is flawless, have deliberately misplaced one of the tiles here. Let's see if you can find the secret.

The interior of Sao Bento train station in Central Porto, Portugal, May 31, 2010. (Getty Images)

Igjera Do Carmo and Carmelitas

These adjacent churches, which look like a single church, are two of the most iconic structures photographed in the city. Both their exterior and interior designs are quite remarkable and covered in ceramics, making them worth visiting.

Santa Catarina Chapel

While the ceramic coatings on buildings in Porto continue to captivate my heart, one of the most impressive for me emerged here when I fell in love with the blue ceramics covering Santa Catarina's exterior. Also known as Capela Das Almas, the church is one of Porto's important historical buildings.

Matosinhos

Matosinhos, located half an hour from the center, is an ideal choice for those who want to enjoy surfing or swimming on the oceanfront. In Matosinhos, Porto's fishing town, you can swim in the ocean and surf on Porto's most popular and beautiful beach. Of course, in a fishing town, you can also enjoy a wonderful evening meal with fresh seafood.

Undoubtedly, the unique beauties of Porto and Lisbon adorn the dreams of every traveler. Porto's historic bridges, lively riverside and colorful squares, along with Lisbon's charming streets and historical buildings, create a veritable travel paradise. By exploring these two magnificent destinations with a single ticket, you can fully experience the unique experiences that Portugal has to offer. After the second article in the Porto versus Lisbon series, you can choose the destination that suits you best and visit these two cities, which are very close to each other with a single ticket.