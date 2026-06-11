The Sarıkaya Roman Baths, known in antiquity as Basilica Therma and locally as “Kral Kızı” (“King’s Daughter”), have reopened to visitors with the arrival of warmer weather, drawing growing tourist interest.

Listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, the ancient bathing complex in Sarıkaya dates back to the Roman Empire and is believed in local tradition to have healed the daughter of a king from Kayseri suffering from a serious illness. Because of this legend, the site is widely referred to as “Kral Kızı,” or “King’s Daughter.”

The historic structure continues to stand out for both its architecture and its thermal waters, which have flowed at about 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) for roughly 2,000 years. The baths remain a point of interest for both domestic and international tourists.

Following landscaping and environmental improvements carried out under the supervision of the Yozgat Museum Directorate beginning in 2022 and completed in August 2024, the site was reopened with improved visitor access and comfort. Officials say the upgrades have made the area more welcoming and easier to explore.

An aerial view of the Sarıkaya Roman Baths, known in antiquity as Basilica Therma, Yozgat, central Türkiye, June 6, 2026. (AA Photo)

Visitor numbers have increased with the seasonal rise in temperatures. Last year, approximately 50,000 tourists visited the site, which was also recently filmed using an FPV drone, highlighting its scale and preserved Roman-era structure.

Visitors describe the site as both visually striking and culturally significant.

Celal Diril, who visited the baths with his family from Istanbul, said the site is a must-see destination. “The Roman baths are a place everyone should visit,” he said. “The water is healing, there’s no need to explain it.”

Diril also noted the atmosphere of the area, recalling previous visits in his childhood. “The atmosphere is really beautiful. When I came here as a child, this area wasn’t developed like this. Now it is much better,” he said. “I also visited Nemrut Mountain two days ago, and I feel a similar breathtaking atmosphere here.”

Cemil Diril said he visited the site to see the historic structure and benefit from the thermal waters.

Hamza Çelik, who spent the weekend visiting with his family, praised the site’s cultural value. “It’s a very beautiful place. I hope everyone comes to see it. The more we visit, the more we understand how valuable and beautiful our land is,” he said.

Local resident Aytekin Yücer emphasized that recent landscaping work has made the site more visible and attractive to tourists. He noted that visitor numbers have increased since the improvements.

“Because I was born here, I come regularly,” Yücer said. “Tourists come, visit and explore. It’s a very beautiful place and an important asset for Sarıkaya. We drink tea and relax here in a setting surrounded by history.”