The summer months have passed, and all the beauties of autumn have begun to show themselves all over Türkiye. The colors that emerge in autumn create landscapes that are insatiable for nature lovers. So, we have compiled some places to visit for those who want to enjoy this season to the fullest and witness the picturesque landscapes.

You can stay on these routes where you can get away from the stress of the city and participate in different and enjoyable activities. Here are five Turkish routes you should definitely take in autumn.

Lake Abant

Abant and its mesmerizing lake, one of the routes worth seeing in autumn, fascinates its visitors with its beauty in every season. Abant is located 35 kilometers (21 miles) southwest of Bolu with its unique views, clean lake and mountain air. Also known for its proximity to Istanbul and Ankara, it is one of the most preferred places for those who want to get away from the city at the weekend. You can have a walk, picnic and ride horses and phaetons in the Lake Abant Nature Park, which is famous for its natural beauty. Abant is even more peaceful this season with the unique landscape and riot of colors revealed by autumn. The region surrounding the titular lake is also home to numerous plateaus and smaller lakes that are worth checking out.

Cappadocia is a unique beauty to behold in autumn, standing out with its fairy chimneys. (Shutterstock Photo)

Cappadocia

Cappadocia is a unique beauty to behold in autumn. Standing out with its fairy chimneys, Cappadocia makes the region one of the best places to visit during this season with its historical texture, cultural richness and stunning views. You can see the fairy chimneys and visit the historical stone houses. Balloon tours, horse riding and the ritual of riding a motorcycle at sunset are also indispensable. Do not forget to taste the unique flavors of the region.

Another locale that fascinates everyone in autumn with its mystical atmosphere is Karabük's Safranbolu. (Shutterstock Photo)

Safranbolu

Another locale that fascinates everyone in autumn with its mystical atmosphere is the Safranbolu district of Karabük. Safranbolu, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage list, is one of the routes worth exploring with its historical mansions, streets and natural beauties. The typical Ottoman city is famous for its natural vegetation, its newly built glass terrace – a glass observation deck, extending from a cliff's edge, featuring panoramic views of the canyon it overlooks, and its gorgeous architecture across the streets that once played a key role in the caravan trade over several centuries and is renowned as one of the best preserved historical cities in the world with its beautiful Ottoman houses the driving reason behind the city's climb to fame.

Uzungöl

Uzungöl, which is one of the most important touristic destinations of northern Türkiye, is located in the Çaykara district of Trabzon. Uzungöl is among the places to be seen with its natural beauties, clean air, local wooden houses and streams. The pine trees covering the region and the unique view of autumn is sure to impress you immensely.

If you want to see all the colors of autumn together, you can visit Adıyaman and Mount Nemrut in particular. (Shutterstock Photo)

Adıyaman

If you want to see all the colors of autumn together, you can visit Adıyaman, the Mesopotamian city that has hosted numerous civilizations. Mount Nemrut, which is on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List, is the most important place you should see here. If you want to watch the sunrise and sunset in autumn, Mount Nemrut is waiting for you. Don't forget to take your camera with you before enjoying this historical place.