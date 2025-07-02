When you think of Nice, you immediately imagine the famous Promenade des Anglais, the azure blue sea, glamorous yachts and sun-drenched beaches. But beyond this picture-book façade, a quiet elegance that makes Nice so special is revealed to the attentive traveler. The Cote d'Azur shows its intimate, almost private side here, full of hidden gems that escape mass tourism. An exclusive foray through the real Nice.

Postcards featuring scenes of French cities, Nice, France, May 17, 2025. (Photo by Derya Taşbaşı)

Hidden beaches

While the iconic city beach is often overcrowded, there are small, almost intimate bays not far from the old town that few visitors know about. Plage de la Reserve is one such place: surrounded by rocks, with crystal-clear water and a touch of privacy, it offers the perfect retreat for relaxing hours. Just a few minutes further on is Coco Beach – a hidden rocky beach that is mainly frequented by locals. Here you can hear the sound of the sea almost alone as the sun slowly sinks into the water.

If you want something even more exclusive, you should plan a short drive to Villefranche-sur-Mer. The small bay offers a spectacular backdrop with pastel-colored houses, small boats and an almost Caribbean-like water – perfect for a private boat tour or an aperitif on a yacht.

Viewpoints for connoisseurs

The view over the Baie des Anges from the Colline du Chateau is spectacular, and hardly any visitors get lost on the higher Mont Boron. Here, in the park of the same name, a breathtaking panorama opens up over the entire coast as far as Monaco. In the early hours of the morning or at sunset, this place has an almost magical atmosphere.

A general view of the Hotel Des Ambassadeurs, Nice, France, May 18, 2025. (Photo by Derya Taşbaşı)

Even less well-known is the Cascade de Gairaut above the city: an artificial waterfall from the 19th century, nestled in a green oasis with sweeping views of the city – a perfect place for an elegant picnic, far away from the tourist hustle and bustle.

Off-track dining

Nice is famous for its Mediterranean cuisine, but delve deeper and you'll discover a culinary scene full of character and authenticity.

Chez Pipo, tucked away in the Quartier du Port, serves the best socca in town – the traditional chickpea flatbread, crispy yet tender. A simple but sophisticated dish that carries the spirit of the Cote d'Azur.

A general view of the restaurant Davia, Nice, France, May 22, 2025. (Photo by Derya Taşbaşı)

On the Marche de Liberation, away from the more famous Cours Saleya, you can experience the culinary soul of Nice in an even more authentic way. This is where the locals buy fresh seafood, Provençal vegetables and fine truffles. If you crave a glass of exceptional wine, the stylish wine bar La Part des Anges serves excellent, locally produced natural wines accompanied by fine tapas.

A very special insider tip is the elegant restaurant JAN, run by South African Michelin-starred chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. Here, French sophistication and South African influences merge to create an unforgettable gourmet experience.

Unknown districts

While most visitors drift through the old town and the promenade, the real Nice reveals itself in its districts away from the tourist crowds.

The Liberation district enchants with its traditional market, small bistros and the authentic lifestyle of the locals. In the cafes, older gentlemen sit with a pastis while young creatives enjoy their croissants.

A general view of the restaurant Le Plongeoir, Nice, France, May 24, 2025. (Photo by Derya Taşbaşı)

A few streets away, around Rue Bonaparte, the new, hip center of Nice is emerging: boutiques by independent designers, stylish cafés, intimate bars and galleries – a paradise for anyone who appreciates the subtle luxury of authenticity.

Away from classic museums

Of course, the Musee Matisse and the Musee d'Art Moderne are a must for any art lover. But the true cultural finesse is often hidden from view. The Musee Massena, a magnificent villa from the Belle Époque, tells the glamorous story of Nice with a touch of understatement.

And then there is the surprisingly diverse street art scene around the port: in the quieter alleyways of the Quartier du Port, you can discover modern, urban works of art that stand in exciting contrast to the historical backdrop.

Boutique instead of palace

If you want to enjoy Nice in style, the city's charming boutique hotels are a welcome alternative to the grand palaces.

Historic buildings of Nice, France, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Derya Taşbaşı)

The Hotel Rossetti, in the heart of the old town, offers elegant rooms in a historic building with a view of Place Rossetti – it doesn't get much more romantic than that.

The Hotel Amour Nice, on the other hand, combines stylish retro chic with urban luxury. The rooftop pool with a view of the city is an exclusive retreat after a day of exploring.

Elegance under stars

When the sun goes down, a nightlife begins in Nice that deliberately sets itself apart from the loud beach parties of the Cote d'Azur.

At the Bar des Oiseaux, you can meet artists, intellectuals and creative minds over excellent cocktails in an intimate atmosphere. For live music lovers, Le Shapko is an institution – jazz, soul and blues performed in a small, stylish club. Here you can experience Nice from its sensual, almost secret side.

An aerial view of the renowned Promenade des Anglais, Nice, France, May 18, 2025. (Photo by Derya Taşbaşı)

Nice for connoisseurs

Nice only reveals itself to the true connoisseur at second glance. It is not the obvious luxury that makes this city so special, but its discreet elegance, attention to detail and the many little escapes from everyday life. Those who leave the beaten track will discover a Riviera in Nice that remains invisible to mass tourism – exclusive, authentic and full of quiet beauty.

Because true luxury is not loud. It is quiet. And that is precisely what makes the quiet elegance of Nice so irresistible.

72 hours in Nice

If you want to experience the flair of this quiet elegance for yourself, a long weekend in Nice is just the thing.

Here is a refined itinerary for three unforgettable days:

Day 1

Arrive, take a deep breath, immerse yourself. Start with a stroll through the old town – past hidden boutiques, old facades and the scent of lavender and citrus.

A general view of Colline du Chateau, Nice, France, May 24, 2025. (Photo by Derya Taşbaşı)

Enjoy a socca at Chez Pipo at lunchtime and end the day in style with a glass of natural wine at La Part des Anges.

Day 2

Early in the morning head to Mont Boron – the view of the sea at this hour is unforgettable. Then breakfast in the Libération district, followed by a visit to the Musée Masséna.

Evening: fine dining at JAN, where every dish tells a story.

Day 3

The day belongs to the sea. Either with a swim stop at the Plage de la Reserve, a walk to Coco Beach or for that special moment, a boat trip to Villefranche-sur-Mer.

The last evening is spent under the stars with live music at Le Shapko or a quiet drink on the roof terrace of the Hotel Amour.

A short trip becomes a short escape into a world where time, style and pleasure are in perfect harmony.