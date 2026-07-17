Southern Türkiye's Demre, home to renowned attractions including the St. Nicholas (Santa Claus) Church, the ancient cities of Myra and Andriake, Kekova, Üçağız and Kaleköy, aims to strengthen its tourism sector through year-round offerings, international events, new accommodation investments and sustainable tourism projects.

Local authorities are working to expand cultural, faith, nature and marine tourism beyond the traditional summer season. By combining its rich historical heritage with its well-preserved natural landscape, Antalya's Demre hopes to establish itself as a four-season destination attracting visitors from around the world.

In an interview on Friday, Mayor Fahri Duran told Anadolu Agency (AA) that although Demre has long been known as an agricultural district, its tourism potential has become increasingly visible in recent years.

"Demre was known for many years as an agricultural district. However, we have always had exceptional assets, including cultural, faith, marine and nature tourism," Duran said. "With its unspoiled natural environment, Demre is a destination where tourism can flourish throughout all 12 months of the year."

Duran said faith tourism remains one of the district's greatest strengths, noting that clergy from different countries gather every Dec. 6 at the St. Nicholas Church to hold religious services commemorating the fourth-century bishop widely associated with the modern-day figure of Santa Claus.

A view from a historical site in Demre, Antalya, southern Türkiye, July 17, 2026. (AA Photo)

He also highlighted the success of the inaugural Santa Claus Festival, held last year, saying the municipality plans to expand it into a larger international event.

"We organized the festival under the motto, 'Christmas is celebrated in the city of Santa Claus,'" Duran said. "The response exceeded our expectations, and next year we plan to organize a much larger and more comprehensive international festival."

Duran identified Üçağız and Kaleköy among Demre's leading tourism destinations. He noted that Üçağız was named one of the "Best Tourism Villages" by the U.N. Tourism organization last year.

With a population of about 700, Üçağız draws thousands of visitors, particularly during the summer season.

"Kaleköy is one of the rare settlements in Türkiye with no road access," Duran said. "Its distinctive houses, narrow streets and natural setting offer visitors a unique atmosphere. Although Üçağız has a population of around 700, we host between 3,000 and 4,000 visitors on weekends and around 2,000 on weekdays. While visitor numbers have declined in some tourism destinations, Demre was among the few places that welcomed more visitors than the previous year."

A sailboat cruises along the coast of Demre in Antalya, southern Türkiye, July 17, 2026. (AA Photo)

Emphasizing the importance of sustainable tourism, Duran said the municipality plans to launch a recreational project covering approximately 50,000 to 60,000 square meters in the Çayağzı area in September. Infrastructure projects aimed at protecting the marine environment are also continuing with support from the Antalya Governor's Office.

He added that accommodation investments have accelerated in recent years, increasing the district's capacity to approximately 4,000 to 5,000 beds through villas, bungalows, apartment-style accommodations and hotels.

As Demre gains greater international recognition each year, Duran invited both domestic and international visitors to explore the district's historical, natural and cultural treasures.