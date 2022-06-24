Alaçatı and Akyaka are hands down the “hottest” destinations in Turkey this summer and at least for the past five to 10 years. Both are beautiful destinations, offering sea and sand vacations, great dining and nightlife, and prime surfing conditions for kiteboarding, which is hailed as the fastest-growing watersport in the world. In fact, both locations are arguably some of the best destinations in the world to learn and practice kitesurfing and indeed to have one of the most exciting vacations due to the cafes, restaurants, and music venues that have taken over the sport as highlights in these two unique holiday spots.

History, backdrop and accommodation

Alaçatı was first recognized for its pristine windsurfing conditions in the 1980s and hit its heydays in the millennium. Soon windsurfing schools, beach clubs and boutique hotels were established, transforming the traditional stone houses into a visually creative competition of sorts. The windsurfing and now kitesurfing beach has half a dozen schools and newer accommodation options in large hotels overlooking the sea. Yet, the true Alaçatı experience visitors crave is to be part of the parade-like crowds that come out every night, swarming the town's streets.

The accommodation in Alaçatı, which are mostly renovated stone village homes, is notoriously pricey and comes with the trimmings of a lavish Turkish breakfast. The town is located a couple of kilometers inland, and these days most visitors come to Alaçatı more for the town, the dining, and people-watching than surfing, to be honest. In the evening, navigating the windy streets of Alaçatı can feel like you are in a carnival that has taken over the town. But, in this town’s case, the crowds come out every night to stroll the streets, eat out and check out the spectacular art and unique creations that artisans display in the shops and stands lining the streets and the details that have been put into the new-wave boutique restaurants and hotels.

Akyaka is newer to the scene as being Turkey’s prime kiteboarding destination, but it is fast rising as a prime vacation destination for urban hipsters seeking fun dining and nightlife coupled with sea adventure, whether it be relaxing on the beach or gliding on the sea with a kite. The kite beach in Akyaka is also located just outside the town, with its own large sandy beach for those wanting to sunbathe and dine at the dozen or so venues that line it.

So, once again, the most desired location for accommodation is in the town itself, which actually sits above the point where the Kadın Azmak (Women’s River) and the beach meet. This means you can experience two water bodies, with shady forested knolls and ducks lining one side of the town and its traditional Turkish dining establishments. In contrast, a bustling beach and streets lined with cafes serving global cuisine make up the other side. The visitors to this town are also varied, with families drawn to the easy immersion in nature by sitting along the creek and picnic-style to laying out on sunbeds and having pizza on the beach. To the right of the beach is the Orman Kampı (Forest Camp), an expansive camp and caravan park with platforms shaded by lofty pine trees.

There is a wide variety of accommodation in Akyaka. From the basic, which are like residential apartment buildings offering single flats that tend to service Turkish families, to smaller hotels, which offer much more affordable accommodation options than Alaçatı but don’t have the same upscale boutique experience of Turkey’s first "surfing" town.

Alaçatı and Akyaka: A note about No 22 Riders’ Inn

That said, there is the exception of No 22 Rider’s Inn, possibly one of the first of its kind to offer comfortable and stylish rooms and dining in the same complex that is also a restaurant by day and live-music establishment at night. Over the past decade in Akyaka, No 22 Rider’s Inn has transformed how many urbanite kite-surfers have vacationed. While the rooms are sleek and open to a relaxing palm-laden pool, the accompanying music venue hosts some of Turkey’s most beloved live musical performers, such as Deniz Sipahi and Firat Akarsel, as well as DJs Emre Koca and Umutcan Genç and many others who also double as kite surfers.

No 22 Riders' Inn in Akyaka, Muğla, Turkey. (Photo courtesy of Leyla Yvonne Ergil)

Last week, No 22 Riders’ Inn opened its second location in Alaçatı to a blow-out concert of multiple musical acts from Akyaka that will now perform on set days of the week in both towns. And thus, the No 22 Riders’ Inn concept of having live musical performances has arrived in Alaçatı, offering a completely different and upbeat evening entertainment activity. Otherwise, in both towns, the nightlife is centered on electronic music in Bali-esque clubs, where the country’s top DJs perform nightly at multiple venues.

Deniz Sipahi and Fırat Akarsel perform at the opening of No 22 Riders' Inn in Akyaka, Muğla, Turkey. (Photo courtesy of Leyla Yvonne Ergil)

The surf

If windsurfing is your desired sea sport, then Alaçatı is definitely the destination for you. Alaçatı offers the perfect environment to learn the sport; that is how the town got its name. However, the increasing interest in kiteboarding has resulted in several adjoining establishments heading toward kite surfing.

Due to its thermal winds and shallow water, Akyaka is a prime spot to learn the sport of kiteboarding, but it comes at a cost. While learning the sport can take just days, each day, students have to pay an entrance fee for the beach in addition to the cost of lessons and gear, which can admittedly add up, so be forewarned.