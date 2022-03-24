Natural beauty? Check. Historic and cultural sites? Check. World-renowned diverse cuisine? Check. Without a doubt, Turkey has a lot to offer to travel enthusiasts amid the drifted scent of fresh flowers in the middle of lush forests. There is an upward trend that Turkey has started to take its place on the list of places to visit before you die.

Similarly, El Tiempo, one of Colombia's nationally distributed daily newspapers, gave place to an article at the opinion section on Tuesday called "Why Turkey?" (Por qué Turquía?) written by columnist Andres Hurtado Garcia.

The columnist's answers are long but simple.

Starting from Noah's ark, which is thought to rest on Mount Ararat, Hurtado takes on the biblical rivers of Mesopotamia, Tigris, and Euphrates, which make their way through eastern Turkey.

He then addresses Homer's Illiad, where Troy's site, an ancient city where the legend of the Trojan war takes place, is in Turkey's Çanakkale.

Byzantium first, Constantinople then, and Istanbul today, he talks about the great city that fascinates its visitors with an impressive history. A city where you can see towering minarets of mosques rise to the sky on the shores of Bosporus on one side while the mighty palaces are full of treasures.

There are many reasons to have Turkey on the bucket list. As the country offers something different to each visitor, you will find your own reason!