Lake Işıklı, which is a natural protected area in the Çivril district of southwestern Turkey's Denizli province, has been attracting more and more nature lovers recently with its unique sights and water lilies that evoke feelings of peace.

Although for many it is known as a dam lake used for irrigation to control water flow to agricultural lands, it is actually a natural lake. Laying at an altitude of 821 meters (2,694 feet) in an area spanning 7,300 hectares (18,000 acres), the waters of the Büyük Menderes (Meander) River flow into the lake.

Those that visit during the festive holiday season compete with one another for boat tours on the lake to see the water lilies.

Situated at a location where green and blue meet, Lake Işıklı, which literally means “illuminated or bright,” lives up to its name and is also home to many species of birds and rare fish.

Çivril Mayor Niyazi Vural said that the district, which has been home to many civilizations, has many features of historical and cultural value.

Vural stressed that they will continue promoting the district through such projects.

"Lake Işıklı is of important value for us. We brought the lake, which was created for irrigation purposes, to the forefront in tourism. The water lilies in the lake add a different beauty to this place. Local and foreign tourists also get the opportunity to tour with the unique scenery of this place in the background," Vural told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Atilla Savran, the mukhtar of the Beydilli neighborhood, which shares a coast with the lake, said that they saw a huge increase in demand during the Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, holidays.

Savran, who is responsible for the boat excursions on the lake, said that they were trying to showcase the beauty of the lake to the guests as much as they could.

“We are approaching the end of the water-lily season, now. The waters have begun to recede rapidly in the lake,” Savran said but added, “We had a beautiful season.”

Savran noted that there was still time, though limited, to enjoy the natural wonders of the lake.

“If there is anyone who has not yet come and seen them, they can visit in 10 days,” he said and noted, “We have a 1-hour tour of the lake. We could say that there are 'water lily farms' where we go. Our guests can witness the beauty of nature and birds.”

He said the demand during the bayram was much higher than expected. “We made 450 boat tours daily. 3,000 people came to see the water lilies on the lake daily. During the holiday, we hosted about 20,000 to 25,000 people on Lake Işıklı.”

Visitors descend from all over Turkey and all fall in love with the mesmerizing water lilies before they leave, some more than others. One particular couple stood out among the crowd of visitors recently. Yasin Tok, a corrections officer, got down on one knee on the lake to propose to his girlfriend.

A couple hugs after one of them proposed during the boat tour on Lake Işıklı in Denizli, Turkey, Aug. 1, 2021. (AA Photo)

“I had planned it earlier. I was seeing water lilies a lot on social media. I too wanted to prepare such a surprise,” he said. “I was so excited.”

His girlfriend, Rukiye Kökçıkaran, said she was ecstatic.

“We had come for a tour,” she said, “It was an incredible feeling to receive a marriage proposal here today, surrounded by these rare flowers.”