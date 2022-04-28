Ortahisar, the central district of Turkey's Trabzon, holds a special place on the cultural route of travelers and photographers in all seasons with its fascinating historical texture.

The district draws attention with its city walls that have been preserved until today. Divided into sections as an upper, inner and middle-lower citadel, which stand on a high rock mass, Ortahisar is home to the oldest structures of the city.

Carrying the tradition of different civilizations such as Roman and Byzantine, the area preserves its historical appearance with its Ottoman-era houses, cobblestone streets, and steep slopes and fountains.

In addition to Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent's Ottoman Culture House, Yarımbıyıklıoğlu and Kundupoğlu Houses, the mansions, which draw attention with their architectural structure, maintain their place as the most important building blocks of Turkish urban culture that still continues to live today.

Reflecting the traces of history with its Tabakhane and Zağnospaşa bridges, Zağnos Bastion, which was built with a rectangular plan made of cut stone during the reign of Alexios II and used as a dungeon for a while, is among the most important cultural textures.

Ortahisar, which has a rich cultural heritage since the oldest ages of history, also attracts attention with its local products and handicrafts in historical Alacahan, which is estimated to have been built in the 18th century with Seljuk architecture, as well as Izmir's Kemeraltı and Konya's Bedesten bazaars.

The district, which also stands out with its museums, mosques, tombs and baths, presents the historical texture of the city to its visitors.

Ortahisar Mayor Ahmet Metin Genç told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Ortahisar is a district that has been the cradle of many civilizations and that smells of history in every corner.

Giving information about the history and ruins of the district, Genç said they host Ottoman-era houses, mansions, fountains, bridges, baths, Zagnos Bastion and many other beauties.

"This rich historical heritage has started to attract more and more attention from its visitors every day. This situation makes us very proud. Thus, we believe that we will be hosting more tourists and travelers with the arrival of spring and the coming of the Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of Ramadan," he said.

Fatma Açıcı, one of the master trainers in Alacahan, where tourists are concentrated, said that the inn serves Ortahisar and regional tourism with its historical and local handicrafts.

Noting that Alacahan's history dates back to the 1800s, "We offer courses on traditional handicrafts of Trabzon that have sunk into oblivion in this historical place. Women are doing great work here with handicrafts and we have brought the inn to a very good point," she said.

Highlighting that tourists like Alacahan, "Local and foreign tourists prefer to come here. Our visitors really like this place," she added.