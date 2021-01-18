In a hole in the ground, there lived a hobbit, and in the case of holes in central Turkey's Sivas province, the underground abodes are not just for hobbits. Construction of the hobbit village in Sivas was completed in 2018, and the demand for accommodation at the unique village has been significant ever since. Recently, with the heavy winter snowfall, the houses captivated photographers and enthusiasts alike.

The iconic hobbit houses, built into hills with round, colorful doors, enchanted visitors, fantasy enthusiasts and photographers after Sivas weathered a snowstorm that blanketed the local Hobbiton.

The houses are inspired by world-renowned "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" books by J.R.R. Tolkien and the two 21st-century film series that bear the same names. In the fictional universe of Tolkien's Middle-earth, hobbits are a human race but small in stature and maybe more akin to dwarves. They live in underground houses, called holes in the books, built into hillsides and banks.

As it is well-known that hobbits are quite fond of their peace and quiet, the hobbit houses, situated 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from downtown Sivas, offer serenity to city-folk who want to escape from urban stress. They provide a cozy, comforting experience to all.

There are currently more than 20 hobbit holes in the village, each with its own kitchen, guest room, bedroom and bathroom to satisfy the needs of lodgers.