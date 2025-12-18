Horse-drawn sleigh operators have started their winter season on Türkiye's Çıldır Lake, which straddles the border of Kars and Ardahan provinces, offering tourists a unique “ice safari” experience on its partially frozen surface.

Çıldır Lake, the second-largest lake in eastern Anatolia after Lake Van, has partially frozen due to the region’s cold weather. Following recent snowfall, the ice was covered in white, creating a striking winter landscape.

A horse-drawn sleigh operator guides his horse across the partially frozen Çıldır Lake as winter tourism begins, Kars, Türkiye, Dec. 16, 2025. (AA Photo)

In the Taşbaşı area of Kars’ Arpaçay district, the ice thickness reached approximately 15 centimeters, allowing visitors to safely step onto the lake. The 123-square-kilometer lake drew both local and international tourists eager to enjoy the novelty of traveling on ice.

Early-season visitors expressed their delight at the opportunity to experience horse-drawn sleigh rides on the frozen lake. Some tourists joined in traditional dances, while others performed on the ice, enjoying the thrill of being on the frozen surface.

Tourists enjoy the snow on the frozen Çıldır Lake in Kars, Türkiye, Dec. 18, 2025. (AA Photo)

“Guests are enjoying the ride”

Davut Taşdemir, a horse-drawn sleigh operator on Lake Çıldır, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that tours on the region’s second-largest lake had officially begun.

“We brought the horses onto the lake, mapped the sleigh routes and there were no problems. We took our guests around safely. The season is open and we welcome all visitors. This is one of the earliest-freezing spots in the region and we provide services on the lake for three to four months,” Taşdemir said.

Tourists enjoy a horse-drawn sleigh ride across the partially frozen Çıldır Lake in Kars, Türkiye, Dec. 16, 2025. (AA Photo)

He explained that the horses had been kept in stables for feeding and care during the off-season and were brought onto the ice once the season began. “We maintain the horses regularly, providing them with water and feed on time. Once it snows, we start training them. When they are ready, we take them onto the lake and begin work. We started with eight sleighs. First-timers often feel excitement or fear, so we test the ice ourselves before bringing guests out,” he added.

Tourists revel in winter wonderland

Ecrin Yüksel, visiting from Istanbul, said she enjoyed dancing on the ice and living out her dreams. “This trip had been planned for a long time. Riding a horse-drawn sleigh on a frozen lake for the first time is thrilling. I’m very happy to be here,” she said.

An aerial view of a horse-drawn sleigh tour on the frozen Çıldır Lake in Kars, Türkiye, Dec. 18, 2025.

Burak Necmi Yüksel from Düzce shared that visiting Kars had long been on their travel plans. “The freezing of Lake Çıldır was a surprise. Everything is beautiful and I feel very excited,” he said.

Gözde Aktaş described experiencing both fear and excitement simultaneously. “I had never stepped onto a frozen lake before, but it was very enjoyable. The scenery is stunning,” she said.