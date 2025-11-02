The Lycian Way, stretching from the resort town of Fethiye in Muğla province to Antalya on Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast, has topped Time Out magazine’s list of the “World’s Most Beautiful Hiking Trails.”

The U.K.-based magazine ranked the roughly 540-kilometer (335-mile) Lycian Way first among the world’s scenic walking routes. The trail offers hikers a unique blend of nature, history and breathtaking coastal views as it winds through ancient Lycian ruins and traditional villages.

Fethiye Mayor Alim Karaca told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday that the municipality, in cooperation with local stakeholders, is determined to promote tourism year-round while protecting the region’s natural heritage.

Osman Çıralı, head of the Fethiye Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the recognition was a major source of pride for the region. He added that the increased visibility would strengthen the area’s tourism potential and contribute to sustainable tourism efforts.