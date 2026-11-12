A new tourism route inspired by the ancient Greek commander and historian Xenophon’s account of the March of the Ten Thousand is bringing visitors from eastern Anatolia to Türkiye’s Black Sea coast.

The Anabasis Northern Route, the third stage of the "Route of Ancient Cities” project developed by the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, connects the provinces of Erzurum, Bayburt, Gümüşhane and Trabzon.

The route takes its name from Xenophon’s Anabasis, which recounts the retreat of about 10,000 Greek mercenaries following the death of Cyrus the Younger at the Battle of Cunaxa in 401 B.C.

Having lost their leader and commanders, the soldiers embarked on a difficult journey through Mesopotamia and Anatolia before eventually reaching the Black Sea. Xenophon’s account provides information not only about the military expedition but also about the geography, communities and living conditions of the period.

An undated exterior view of the Old Armenian Osvank church in Erzurum, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

The modern route brings together archaeological sites, historic settlements, religious buildings and natural landscapes on a journey through eastern Anatolia, the Çoruh River basin and the mountain passes leading to the Black Sea.

In Erzurum, visitors can explore the Narman Fairy Chimneys, Oltu, Rainbow Hills, Engüzek Castle, the Pirinkayalar Observation Terrace and Osvank Monastery.

The Bayburt section includes Bayburt Castle, the Ulu Mosque and Aydıntepe Underground City.

An undated view of the red fairy chimneys, Erzurum, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Rising above the Çoruh River, Bayburt Castle once played an important role in protecting the routes between eastern Anatolia and the Black Sea. The structure was repaired during the Byzantine period and later reinforced under several Turkish dynasties and the Ottoman Empire.

Nearby, Bayburt’s Ulu Mosque is considered an important example of Seljuk religious architecture. Although it has undergone extensive restoration, parts of its original structure survive, including sections of the minaret and other decorative elements.

In Gümüşhane, the route passes through the ancient city of Satala, the Santa ruins and the historic Süleymaniye neighborhood, also known as Old Gümüşhane.

Süleymaniye developed into an important mining and commercial center thanks to its silver deposits and position along the Silk Road. Mosques, churches, baths, bridges and schools reflect the area’s multicultural past, when Turkish, Greek and Armenian communities lived side by side.

An undated view of the historical Bayburt Castle, Bayburt, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

The Santa ruins, which are spread across mountain slopes near Dumanlı village, contain more than 300 houses as well as churches and other stone structures. Once a major mining settlement, the area was largely abandoned after the 1923 population exchange and is now protected as an archaeological and natural site.

The route ends in Trabzon, where visitors can explore Cal Cave, Canikdere Waterfall, the Girls’ Monastery and traditional Black Sea architecture.

Other attractions include the cable car running from the Beşikdüzü coast to Beşikdağı, offering panoramic views of the Black Sea, and the Atatürk Mansion, where Mustafa Kemal Atatürk stayed during visits to the city.