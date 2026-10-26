Canoe tours around the Sunken Minaret on the Kızılırmak River in Türkiye’s Samsun province continue to attract visitors as winter approaches.

Organized by the Bafra Extreme Outdoor Sports Group around the Sunken Minaret in the Boğazkaya neighborhood, the tours contribute to local tourism and the area's economy.

Volkan Karaman, head of the Bafra Extreme Outdoor Sports Group, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the group also organizes nature hikes and camping activities in the area, alongside canoe tours.

An aerial view of canoes around the Sunken Minaret on the Kızılırmak River in Bafra, Samsun, Türkiye, Oct. 26, 2026. (AA Photo)

Karaman said the group aims to offer visitors unique experiences by bringing sports and nature together and contribute to local tourism through its activities. The canoe tours around the Sunken Minaret also give people a chance to socialize, he said, adding that water sports should become more widespread on the Kızılırmak, Türkiye’s longest river.

He said the group hopes visitors will enjoy their time in the area and help promote Bafra by sharing photos of their experiences. Noting that the district attracts both domestic and international tourists, Karaman said the group also aims to support the local economy through spending on accommodation, food and outdoor activities.

“Bafra is a beautiful place, and our tourism activities will continue without interruption. We invite everyone to visit,” he said.