As a couple who loves to travel, my husband and I every morning ask each other where we want to wake up. After saying "1, 2, 3!" we speak our answers at the same time. Usually, one of our favorite cities comes out of our mouths simultaneously. Lately, every morning, I keep talking about a city we had never thought about in a long time. It's a city that often has no answer to where we want to wake up. This city, which I have neutral feelings toward, is the only place I want to be right now. Although there are no endless museums, impressive streets and avenues in some cities, sometimes you feel that you miss them despite their lackluster "culture" when you look back. Some cities are like that. Without you noticing, it fascinates you and binds you to itself. If you're curious enough, let me tell you now. Belgrade is the city that I miss right now. Belgrade, which comes from Beograd, meaning "white city" in Serbian. Although they call Belgrade a white city because of the whiteness of the castle walls, this is a green paradise.

I would like to start with the answer to which season one should visit Belgrade. Of course, the answer may differ for everyone. But if you are a traveler of all climates, the season does not matter to you. Still, it should be said that in Belgrade, where the winters are a bit harsh, snow, rain and ice-cold weather prevail, it may not please the hot or warm lovers very much. It may be a better alternative to go to Belgrade, which is awake almost 24 hours in spring and summer during these seasons. However, if you say that you can withstand the Balkan cold, Belgrade will offer you wonderful views in the winter season.

The statue of Prince Mihailo Obrenovic III in the Republic Square, in Belgrade, Serbia. (Shutterstock Photo)

Republic Square

As in most Balkan countries, the historical center of Belgrade is called Stari Grad – or the Old City. The new settlement area is named Novi Beograd – or the New Belgrade. The Sava River separates these two regions.

I think the best place to start touring Belgrade is the Republic Square in Stari Grad. A horse statue in the middle of the square is usually the meeting point of the locals here. In fact, it should not be passed off as just a horse statue. Because on the horse is Prince Mihailo Obrenovic III, one of the Serbian leaders who played an important role in the declaration of independence of the Serbs from the Ottoman Empire.

There is also the National Museum and the National Theater in the square. You can start your Belgrade tour by visiting these places.

Belgrade's Istiklal Avenue

Knez Mihailova Street, stretching from Republic Square to Kalemegdan, is the busiest and most important street in the city. This street is often compared to Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul. You can shop at the various stores on the street, eat at cafes and restaurants, and take a short break for a drink.

We started the day by having our breakfast on this street on the first morning that we visited Belgrade. We bought pastries and tea from a shop on the street and sat on one of the benches along the street. While we had our breakfast, we watched the street slowly getting busy. Apart from sitting in luxury restaurants in the cities we visit, it is a great pleasure to take one of the street delicacies and sit on the most lively street of the city and watch the people of the city. Knez Mihailova Street is truly a street that does not sleep. No matter what time of the day we passed, it was always bustling.

The Temple of Saint Sava, in Belgrade, Serbia. (Shutterstock Photo)

Belgrade's Hagia Sophia

The Temple of Saint Sava in Belgrade draws attention immediately with its similarity to the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, after which it had been modeled. The church is the largest Orthodox church in Serbia, one of the largest Eastern Orthodox churches and ranks among the world's largest churches. It is dedicated to Saint Sava, the founder of the Serbian Orthodox Church and an important figure in medieval Serbia, and it was built on the presumed location of Saint Sava's grave. Located close to Knez Mihailova Street, this huge white building with its large lush garden is one of the dazzling historical buildings of Belgrade.

Museum of a genius

Perhaps one of the first names that come to mind when Belgrade is mentioned is Nikola Tesla – the famous Serbian-American inventor, electrical engineer, mechanical engineer, and futurist. I recommend you to attend the museum with a guide, where the personal legacies, notes and even the ashes of Tesla, who is a source of pride for Serbia, are located. This way, you can better understand everything in the museum and learn about Tesla's inventions by participating in small experiments.

Boheme streets of Belgrade

The Skadarjia District is one of the most touristic areas of the city. It is also the bohemian corner of Belgrade. You can enjoy Serbian and Balkan cuisine in this bohemian corner of the city, closed to traffic, with colorful flowers hanging from the windows of the venues, and listen to Serbian music by spending time in restaurants or cafes that play music. There are also fantastic places in the Skadarjia region, which is one of the must-see places in Belgrade. Lorenzo Kakalamba is just one of those unique locales to visit.

Beton Hala

Located on the banks of the Sava River, the Beton Hala region is very lively, especially if you go in the summer months. There are restaurants and cafes where you can enjoy delicious meals in Beton Hala, just below Kalemegdan. You can even come here just for a walk at sunset. Of course, these days, I would love to finish the day with a wonderful dinner at Beton Hala and watch a wonderful sunset against the Sava River.

The Sava River in Belgrade, Serbia. (Shutterstock Photo)

Boat tours on Sava, Danube

You probably wouldn't think of returning from a city with a river without a boat tour. It may be a good choice to take boat tours that go to the confluence of the Sava and Danube Rivers at sunset. These tours, which last approximately 1 1/2 hours, also have options with or without meals. By the way, there are rumors about wishing in almost every city. Here's what happens if you make a wish here and such. In Belgrade, there is a pontoon at the confluence of the Sava and Danube Rivers. If you make a wish here, it will come true (just saying).

Ada Ciganlija

The Ada Ciganlija – colloquially shortened to Ada – is a river island that has artificially been turned into a peninsula in the middle of the Sava and Danube Rivers, and it will surprise you. There is a cafe, restaurant, beach, jogging track and even a tennis court on the island, which is connected to Belgrade by a road on the side of the city facing the Sava River. Here you will see locals and tourists enjoying swimming in the river and sunbathing on the beach. Do not be surprised because this is Belgrade's sea and beach. In fact, I think it was a good idea to take advantage of the fact that this city has banks on two rivers. There are many activities you can do here besides getting into the river. You can go canoeing on the Sava River, rent a bike and wander around, go for a walk or jog, or have a great meal in a beautiful view.

The most beautiful feature of the cities built along rivers is their incredible views. Belgrade is extremely lucky in this regard. When I looked at Belgrade, the confluence of the Danube and Sava Rivers, from the large terrace in Kalemegdan, the greenery accompanying this wonderful river view dazzled my eyes. While looking down on Belgrade, I saw not only a green city, but also a city that has hosted many civilizations for years, witnessed wars, was destroyed, bombed from time to time, and managed to stand up again.

Now, at the beginning of my article, I did stop and ponder whether I was doing an injustice to Belgrade. It turned out that there were hundreds of reasons hidden deep in my heart for missing this city. When I wrote this article, I understood better what I felt about Belgrade.

I recommend this white and green city, which has a cold climate but warm people, has such a deep-rooted history, is fun, lively, and never sleeps, once and you shall have reasons to go again.