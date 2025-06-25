Çalyan Lake, a glacier lake situated at an altitude of 3,200 meters (10,498.69 feet) in Van, eastern Türkiye, has become a popular destination for nature enthusiasts as the weather warms up.

Located 80 kilometers (49.71 miles) from Van city, near the Van-Şırnak border in eastern Türkiye, this glacier lake, formed by unmelted snow and ice masses, offers visitors breathtaking and serene landscapes.

With the arrival of warmer weather, both local residents and visitors from different provinces flock to the lake area to enjoy a peaceful time in nature, away from the city’s noise and hustle.

A group of 40 nature lovers from the Vadi Mountaineering and Outdoor Sports Club overcame the challenging plateau road to reach the lake at 3,200 meters, where they took a nature hike and captured the unique scenery.

Visitors swim at Çalyan Lake in Van, eastern Türkiye, June 14, 2025. (AA Photo)

Some visitors cooled off by swimming in one of eastern Türkiye’s highest-altitude glacier lakes, while others enjoyed a lively atmosphere by dancing the traditional halay in the tranquil environment.

Mahmut Çelik, who guided the nature lovers, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they came to the plateau with a group of 40 people to witness eastern Türkiye’s natural beauty.

Highlighting that the lake and surrounding nature attract attention especially during this time of year, Çelik said: “People couldn’t come here before because there was no peaceful environment. The area has beautiful nature. The lake, formed at 3,200 meters due to melting snow, provides a tranquil atmosphere."

But he cautioned that visitors must take care of the location and take their trash with them.

"The best way to keep the area clean is not to pollute it in the first place. These beauties must not be destroyed. We should protect our natural wonders and leave them for future generations. To see such beauty, you have to climb high. To enjoy a good view, you need to walk, sweat and put in effort, and it’s definitely worth it.”

Nature lover Ezelhan Şelem expressed regret for not having visited earlier. “I am saddened that I hadn’t seen this place before. It’s truly a natural wonder. I noticed both the natural beauty and the rich flora. It was an amazing experience for me. I would describe it as an untouched location. I’ve never been to a lake this high before. The view is mesmerizing.”

Emrah Yavuz, who traveled 80 kilometers to reach the lake, said: “I had the chance to see a natural lake formed by melting glaciers. It’s a place to visit and explore in summer. Nature thrives when kept clean, and we need to keep our environment clean.”