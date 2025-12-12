Türkiye's major faith tourism destinations were promoted this week at a conference hosted at the Pontifical Lateran University, organized in partnership with the Vatican’s L’Opera Romana Pellegrinaggi, which runs pilgrim tours, and Türkiye’s Culture and Promotion Office in Rome.

The event highlighted key religious sites in Türkiye and unveiled new tour programs for 2026. Attendees included Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the vicar general to the pope; Zeynep Selvi, Türkiye’s culture and promotion counselor in Rome; and numerous invited guests.

In his opening remarks, Cardinal Reina said his past visits to Türkiye gave him the chance to appreciate the country’s beauty. He expressed satisfaction with both his visits and the pope’s recent trip to Türkiye, noting its strategic role in the region.

“I am pleased because during the pope’s journey we were able to appreciate Türkiye’s geopolitical importance,” he said. “In such a delicate and special context, it would be truly meaningful to offer a sign of peace together with Türkiye.”

Reina praised the ongoing cooperation with Türkiye’s Embassy and Culture and Promotion Office, saying he hoped for further joint cultural initiatives in the future.

Women attend a Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Church of St. George, during Pope Leo XIV's first apostolic journey, in Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 30, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Selvi said the November trip by Pope Leo XIV - his first foreign visit - was successful, adding that both the visit and the day’s conference reaffirmed Türkiye’s hospitality and openness.

The event also featured footage shot in Türkiye by Italian journalist Cristoforo Gorno for the public broadcaster RAI.

Carmen Salvemini, a tour coordinator with L’Opera Romana Pellegrinaggi, presented information on faith-oriented itineraries across Türkiye, including Cappadocia, Pamukkale, Iznik, the ancient city of Ephesus, the House of the Virgin Mary, Antakya and destinations in the Black Sea and southeastern regions.

Türkiye is home to some of the world’s most significant Christian heritage sites, drawing pilgrims and tourists year-round. The region known as Asia Minor in antiquity hosted early Christian communities and several centers vital to the development of the faith.

Cappadocia, with its rock-hewn churches and monastic settlements, is associated with early Christian monasticism. Iznik, historically Nicaea, was the site of the First and Second Councils of Nicaea, foundational moments for Christian doctrine. Ephesus is known for its links to St. Paul and St. John, and for the House of the Virgin Mary, a major pilgrimage destination visited by several popes.

Türkiye has in recent years increased efforts to promote faith tourism as part of its broader cultural diplomacy strategy. The Vatican’s L’Opera Romana Pellegrinaggi has long organized pilgrim routes around the Mediterranean, and its cooperation with Türkiye aims to expand outreach to Catholic travelers seeking historical and spiritual itineraries.