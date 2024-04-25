In my recent travels, I preferred to kill two birds with one stone. Sometimes, the popular destinations are so close to each other that I end up hitting three birds with one stone. Budapest, Prague and Vienna are exactly the trio of cities I'm talking about.

I must confess, I'm somewhat indecisive about where to begin describing Vienna, the most art-filled city of this trio. Vienna has lots of art and museums, enough to fill another article. Instead, I'll give you a quick tour, showing you the most important places. But be warned, exploring Vienna properly will take a lot of time.

Vienna Opera House

When one thinks of Vienna, undoubtedly, one of the first activities that comes to mind is art.

Considering that famous composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig Van Beethoven and Franz Schubert lived in this city, we realized that Vienna is a city of music and opera. Watching an opera or attending classical music concerts in the opera house, which was built between 1861 and 1869 but later reconstructed due to heavy damage during World War II, was one of the best things to do in Vienna.

Hundertwasser house in Vienna, Austria. (Shutterstock Photo)

Hundertwasserhaus

The Hundertwasser House, designed by Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser and the Kunst Haus Wien, located very close to it, are among the must-see places in Vienna for many tourists in Austria. The resemblance of the works' creator, Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser, to Antoni Gaudi has caught my attention many times before. I have even written an article about this similarity. When I first saw the Hundertwasser House and Kunst Haus Wien in Vienna, I thought Gaudi made them. However, after looking into them more, I found they actually had a lot in common.

Friedensreich Hundertwasser, like Gaudi, loved adding nature to his designs without disturbing it. He thought buildings should blend in with nature, which he showed in his colorful houses in Vienna, making the streets more lively. The Hundertwasser House has 53 apartments, four shops and 16 terraces with soil for plants. People who live in the Hundertwasser House today can paint the area around their windows however they like. They are allowed to take their brushes and lean out of their windows to paint around their windows according to their own tastes. Hence, interior tours are not available due to residents occupying the apartments. However, you can take plenty of photographs of this interesting and aesthetic structure from the outside.

Vienna Mozart House

When people think of Mozart, Salzburg often springs to mind. However, you can visit his former residence in Vienna, now transformed into a museum. This historic house, where Mozart lived for approximately three years, is a worthwhile addition to your sightseeing list.

Sigmund Freud Museum

In addition to famous composers, Vienna was also home to celebrated scientists like Albert Einstein and Sigmund Freud. The house where Freud spent 33 years of his life in Vienna is now a museum, where you can see Freud's personal belongings and antique collections.

Belvedere Museum

Vienna is famous not only for its museums but also for its palaces. The Belvedere Palace is just one of them. Constructed by the renowned architect Johann Lucas Von Hildebrandt as a summer residence for Prince Eugene, the Belvedere Palace consists of two grand buildings and a garden. Visitors can explore the interior of the palace for a fee. Additionally, the palace is home to the world's largest collection of works by the famous painter Gustav Klimt.

Schönbrunn Palace

Schönbrunn Palace, a former summer residence of the Habsburg era, was ordered by Maria Theresa. Renowned for its baroque architecture, it's considered one of Europe's most stunning palaces.

The palace's vast gardens include attractions like the Fountain of Neptune, a maze, the Palm House housing Mediterranean plants, and the Tiergarten Zoo. At the top of the garden, you can admire panoramic views of the palace from the Gloriette, a viewing terrace erected by Maria Theresa. It's worth mentioning that those who wish to explore both the palace and its gardens require a considerable amount of time, as it holds historical significance, including being the site of Mozart's first royal concert at the age of 6 and once being inhabited by Napoleon.

The Hofburg Palace

Unlike other palaces, the Hofburg Palace is uniquely situated in the city center. It was originally constructed as a medieval fortress in the 13th century and served as the Habsburg dynasty's winter residence for many years. Today, it functions as the Austrian president's residence, workplace and museum. One of the most popular spots in the palace is a museum dedicated to Sisi, Emperor Franz Joseph's beloved wife and the longest-reigning emperor of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Before her marriage, Sisi was known as Princess Elizabeth of Bavaria. Known for her unconventional personality during her lifetime, Sisi's belongings exhibited in the museum today, along with the paintings, jewels and clothes that symbolize Franz Joseph's endless love and devotion to her, continue to attract attention.

St. Stephen's Cathedral

St. Stephen's Cathedral, one of Vienna's iconic structures, is sure to catch your eye with its massive size. Located in the heart of Vienna at Stephansplatz, one of the city's most touristy spots, I recommend visiting it both during the day and at night.

Constructed in 1147, this cathedral was faithfully rebuilt despite being damaged during World War II, making it one of Europe's and Austria's most important cathedrals. With its striking Gothic architecture and towering spires, efforts are made to keep its stones clean. You can ascend the cathedral's towers, home to Europe's second-largest Bell, for a breathtaking view of Vienna. Although the 22.5-ton bell was severely damaged during World War II and replaced, it is said to have rung during Ottoman sieges to alert Vienna, earning it the Turkish Bell nickname. Another fascinating detail is the claim that the famed composer Mozart died in poverty in the corner of this cathedral.

The Plague Column (Pestsaule)

The Plague Column, situated on Graben, the city's main shopping street, was constructed in 1639 as a monument to those who died in the plague epidemic. It still stands today.

The Parliament Building

The Vienna Parliament Building, built in the Neo-Gothic style, is located on Ring Road.

In front of the building, the statue of the goddess Athena and the Greek temple-like structure inside can immerse you in Greece. Due to Greece's historical association with the birth of democracy, it's said that they modeled the parliament building after Roman-Greek architecture. Apart from Athena, the goddess of war, many statues of names from ancient times adorn this structure.

Rathaus

Rathaus, serving as Vienna's City Hall, boasts an impressive Gothic architecture that never fails to captivate. I particularly admire its illuminated facade at night and during the winter season, the lights from the ice rink in front create a delightful scene. Moreover, the square in front of Rathaus becomes enchanting during Christmas with its festive market, a massive snow globe and the ice rink.

The Ankeruhr Clock

While exploring Vienna's historic center, you'll come across the colorful Anker Clock in Hoher Markt Square, which is quite eye-catching. I have always been fascinated by clock towers and historical timepieces, as I have mentioned in my writings. This clock, perched atop a fancy bridge, really caught my eye with its lively display, almost like it's bridging both sides with its colorful charm. Dating back to 1911-1914, the clock faced the threat of being melted down during World War II due to a metal shortage. Luckily, it was saved and still stands today.

Assuming I have listed the essential places to visit for your trip to Vienna, I would be remiss not to mention that there are many more hidden gems to discover as you wander its streets. That is why Vienna deserves a full three-night stay to explore everything it has to offer.

While you are in Vienna, don't forget to stop by Figlmüller for the famous schnitzel, make a reservation in advance, visit the renowned pastry shop Demel to try their "apfelstrudel" and "sachertorte" desserts, and definitely indulge in a "melange" coffee.