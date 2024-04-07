More and more people are opting for retreat holiday opportunities that combine relaxation with learning a new skill or craft and exercise, all taking place in a spectacular natural setting and accompanied by enthusiastic and like-minded learners. The "retreat holiday" is now very much in demand and is especially catered for in Türkiye for friends, couples and especially single travelers to meet other people and share in wellness practices while also discovering a new region of the country. Some venues are more luxurious, while others are more rustic, but each of these accommodations doubles as a retreat center. Many vacationers will also opt for a retreat-style holiday during Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, with many retreat centers offering yoga and other wellness programs this week for the national holiday and to kick off the summer season. So, to combine a holiday with enjoying fun in the sun and using relaxation techniques, here are the top retreat centers trending in Türkiye today.

Çeşmeköy

Çeşmeköy is a sustainable living project and boutique hotel located in Izmir's Çeşme. Surrounded by forests and commandeering hilltop views, Çeşmeköy is one of the most upscale retreat centers with chic and comfortable rooms and an excellent dining experience with most ingredients and products being self-sourced. Throughout the year, they also offer regular yoga sessions, but starting in spring, Çeşmeköy has a long list of retreats and camps geared toward children and for those interested in learning breathwork or deepening their yoga practice to detoxing, family constellation and even learning to play polka music. Çeşmeköy also serves as a great base to discover Izmir's neighboring districts of Alaçatı and Urla, which are both super trendy holiday destinations famed for the region's perfect windsurfing conditions and chic restaurants and shops, which draw out the rich and famous and those who follow them.

Babakamp Eco-Ranch and Retreat

Located in the hills above Ölüdeniz, Babakamp is one of the first retreat centers of its kind to offer catered retreats and is quite well-known because of it. Not only do they have a variety of holistic workshops, but Babakamp also hosts a number of highly anticipated retreats and festivals, such as "Exploring Lycia," which are group excursions of the Lycian Trail being held this month, or their Anatolian Oba festival, Yoga and Movement Festivals and even a Heroes Retreat for kids. There are many diverse accommodation options, from stone houses to bungalows, nomadic tents, or even bring your own. The standout feature of Babakamp is its outdoor facilities, spanning from a calisthenics and outdoor gym area, volleyball, a restaurant, bar and stage, saltwater pool and, of course, its legacy of having one of the most spectacular vistas in Türkiye being above the clouds and the coast and isles of Fethiye's Ölüdeniz.

Nova Soul

Fethiye's Nova Soul is one of the newer additions to the retreat scene, but it is fast gaining a name for itself. Heading south from Ölüdeniz and past Kabak Valley, but once again set in the hills is Nova Soul, which is a yoga retreat center and vacation venue known for its ethereal proximity to the sky with commandeering and overlooking views of the coves, such as Paradis cove in Fethiye. While a short drive away from the sea, this center focuses on enjoying this natural respite in the forested hills in what feels above and away from everything. Accommodation is in rustic treehouse-like bungalows, all equipped with a breathtaking view. There is also a stunning pool that makes the place a base you may not ever want to leave. It has also served as a welcomed respite of rest for those hiking the Lycian Way, as it is located right off its path. This April 10-14 will also be their Nova Gathering, which will include holistic practices such as yoga and breath work with nature hikes, music, food and connection for what is considered their community's start to the summer season.

Hakoni House

Located in Rize's Fındıklı, Hakoni House is a wonderful venue to use as a base to discover Türkiye's Black Sea and Anatolian plateau region comfortably. Known for its pine forests, hill-embedded plateaus, lakes, cuisine, culture and much more, the Black Sea is an off-the-beaten-path region of Türkiye that is spectacularly beautiful and immersed in nature. Hakoni House is probably the most luxurious of retreat centers, which is helpful to offer all of the expected comforts to those getting out of their comfort zone to try out something and somewhere new. Throughout the year, Hakoni House offers several holistic retreats in the sustainability-focused concept boutique hotel, serving exclusively vegetarian and pescatarian cuisine.

Huzur Valley

Last but certainly not least is Göcek's Huzur Vadisi. Huzur Vadisi, which means "peaceful valley," is one of the first purveyors of the international yoga holiday. For decades, international yoga teachers have been booking their retreat slots and bringing out their followers for a retreat held in the reclusive hills of Fethiye's Göcek. Known more for being a marina town and quite upscale, Göcek has spectacular views, coves and islands. It is very good to become one with the sea while also enjoying a relaxing respite from nature in the nearby hills. There are all sorts of accommodations available at Huzur Valley and different yoga teachers from all over the world are booked throughout the summer. Couple a yoga retreat with a boat excursion from Göcek and there you have the makings for quite the spectacular holiday.