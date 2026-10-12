The resort town of Bodrum in southwestern Türkiye is maintaining tourism activity during the autumn “yellow" summer season with festivals, sporting events and fairs following the peak summer months.

The term “yellow summer” refers to the period between summer and autumn, when mild weather and warm sea temperatures remain suitable for swimming.

Bodrum Mayor Tamer Mandalinci told Anadolu Agency (AA) that events aimed at extending the tourism season had gained momentum in October.

The Bodrum Fish Festival and the ninth International Bodrum Half Marathon, which attracted about 2,650 athletes from 23 countries, have helped boost activity in the town, Mandalinci said. The half marathon generated visitor traffic of about 10,000 people, he added.

Mandalinci said the town aimed to attract visitors throughout the year rather than limit tourism to the summer months, with gastronomy, cultural, environmental and sporting events.

“We want to welcome our guests in Bodrum for 10 months of the year, as the town remains clean, well-organized and highly suitable for visitors,” he said.

The municipality is also working to bring historical landmarks into the tourism sector. Plans include restoring historic structures, such as windmills and Aya Nikola, and opening them to visitors, Mandalinci said.

The goal is to extend the tourism season to six months initially, then nine months and eventually the entire year, he added.

Events support hotel occupancy

Ömer Faruk Dengiz, head of the Bodrum Hoteliers Association (BODER), said events held in autumn were having a positive impact on accommodation businesses.

Events such as the Boat Show, the Bodrum Cup and the half marathon were contributing to tourism activity, Dengiz said.

Domestic air travel demand remains strong, while cruise ship calls are scheduled to continue through Nov. 5, he added.

“Yellow summer suits Bodrum very well,” Dengiz said.

Yiğit Girgin, Bodrum representative of the Professional Hotel Managers Association (POYD), said tourism activity, which had slowed after schools reopened, was picking up again thanks to the autumn events.

Festival programs have brought more activity to the town center and hotels, while keeping more businesses open during the winter months has helped support employment, Girgin said.

Tourism professional and hotel operator Kemal Özyurt said sporting and cultural events were enabling hotels to continue operating during the winter season.

About 800 athletes are expected to take part in a rowing festival scheduled for November in Bitez, he said. Accommodation demand generated by football, basketball and volleyball matches is also supporting hotels.

Özyurt said such events had allowed his hotel to remain open throughout the year and that efforts to extend the tourism season would continue.