Located in the Aksu district of Isparta, in Türkiye’s Mediterranean region, Zindan Cave has become an increasingly popular attraction for both local and international visitors. Opened to tourism 23 years ago, the cave offers a rare combination of historical richness, cool underground waters and stunning natural formations.

Perched at 1,300 meters (4,265 feet) above sea level, the 765-meter-long cave is home to remarkable archaeological remains, including a Roman bridge, the open-air Eurymedon Temple and a mosaic believed to depict the river goddess.

Inside the cave, visitors are immersed in a dramatic landscape of stalactites, stalagmites and towering columns – formed over thousands of years. The sound of water from an underground stream echoes through the cavern as it cascades over rocks, adding to the cave's mystique.

A general view of Zindan Cave, located in Isparta, Türkiye, July 7, 2025. (AA Photo)

The mineral-rich stream, believed by locals to be beneficial for the skin, has been confirmed through scientific analysis to contain high levels of calcium and magnesium – further sparking interest among visitors.

Zindan Cave has served as a site of religious and cultural importance for various civilizations, including pagans, ancient Greeks and Romans. Despite centuries of change, the temperature inside remains a steady 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) year-round, making it a refreshing retreat during the hot summer months.

One of the cave’s most striking features is the Eurymedon mosaic, made by hand from black, white and red stones. It greets visitors at the entrance, just beyond the historic Roman bridge. The site as a whole evokes the feel of an open-air museum, with engraved stones and columns scattered throughout.

Zindan Cave attracts nearly 50,000 visitors annually. Its walkways and lighting system, developed during its transformation into a tourist site, allow for safe exploration of its natural and archaeological wonders.

Aksu District Governor Salih Zafer Aydın highlighted the cave’s unique combination of historical, ecological and cultural significance. “Visitors first cross the Roman bridge, followed by ancient carved stones and the Eurymedon temple area. Just beside it lies the mosaic of the River Goddess, uncovered through archaeological excavations,” he explained.

He noted that the far end of the cave features an area believed to have once served as a bath, where the mosaic is located. “There is a long-standing belief that the water flowing from this ancient bath is good for the skin. Scientific studies partially support this claim based on the water’s composition,” Aydın added.

Salih Ölmez, a visitor from Hatay, shared his experience: “When I heard about the cave, I had to come see it. It’s truly beautiful – with water still flowing inside. You can really feel the presence of different eras here. I highly recommend it to everyone.”