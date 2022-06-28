Naomi Campbell, one of the most famous models of the 90s, has opted for Turkey's Bodrum this year for her holiday. Campbell, who is staying in a luxury villa, looked quite happy enjoying the turquoise waters on a boat.
Campbell has been declared one of the six models of her generation by fashion moguls and the international press.
According to the media reports, Campbell, who has visited Bodrum frequently in previous years, was accompanied by her 2-year-old daughter and close friends on this visit.
The 52-year-old famous model is enjoying her summer with her friends from her luxury villa in Bodrum.
