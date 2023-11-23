Berdan Mardini, a Turkish singer and songwriter known for his contributions to arabesque and Turkish pop music, has made a swift shift from musical notes to fragrance notes.

He officially launched his perfume and cosmetics brand "Mardini" during a news conference in Istanbul. Mardini, who invested approximately $10 million (TL 287.63 million) in this project, is preparing to introduce his brand to the world. King Charles is among his target customers list.

The brand obtains more than 100 different products from the crops of roses and lavender gardens he planted on 600-acre land in Mardin. Additionally, Mardini has turned a significant investment into profit over the years by planting rose seedlings he brought from Isparta on his land in Mardin Artuklu.

Turkish singer Berdan Mardini poses with the sacks of roses, Mardin, Türkiye, Nov. 23, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Speaking at the promotional event, Berdan Mardini said: "I am aware of King Charles' obsession with perfumes. He had visited Mardin during his prince days. We have also sent our products produced in Mardin to King Charles. Buckingham Palace will now smell like lavender and roses."

Mardini, in his statements about the investment, emphasized: "The main reason for us to do this business is to prevent migration from rural areas to cities, and even encourage reverse migration. My goal is to promote my brand to the world and use the money I earn from there to expand the factory in my village and provide more employment support."

He also added: "At the same time, I want to pay my debt of gratitude to the neighborhood where my ancestors were born and raised. We make a significant contribution to employment in the region. In total, we have 250 employees, 80% of whom are women."

Turkish singer Berdan Mardini poses with the women who work in the rose fields, Mardin, Türkiye, Nov. 23, 2023. (IHA Photo)

The brand also has a special surprise in store for art enthusiasts. When determining the names of their perfumes, they drew inspiration from Mardini's previously launched brand. Some of the perfume names include Kürdi, Hicaz, Rast, Saba, Nihavend, Uşşak and Buselik, which are names of musical modes.

Mardini highlighted the brand's global aspirations, stating, "We have reached the final stages of our brand investment. This month, we will launch our brand promotion, and we will enter the global market with confidence and strong steps."