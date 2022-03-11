It has been 70 years since King George VI died on Feb. 6, 1952, and Queen Elizabeth II became the ruler of Britain and more than a dozen other realms. The queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee a month ago, marking the occasion with innumerable people from across the globe sending their congratulations and gifts. Among them was a London-based Turkish composer who sent a very special present.

Turkish composer Suat Sancar’s present to the world’s longest-serving monarch was he carefully composed. "This is the second time I am sending my composition to Her Majesty," Sancar told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"The first time was on her Diamond Jubilee when she celebrated the 60th accession anniversary, and Queen Elizabeth II’s letter of appreciation (to me) plays a huge part in my professional career,” Sancar said.

The musician said he had previously sent letters to the Queen detailing his support of the English and Turkish cultures "along with two of my music albums covering my own compositions which were signed to Her Majesty."

Spiritual gift

Alongside a congratulatory letter for the Platinum Jubilee, the 70th anniversary of her accession, Sancar this week sent a song he wrote and composed that was inspired by Ahmad Yasawi, a great 12th-century poet and Sufi.

Sancar said UNESCO celebrated 2021 as the Year of Yunus Emre – a 13th-century Turkish folk poet and dervish, who came from the Yesevi order of Sufism.

"I wish my gift will bring much joy, inspiration, and strength to Her Majesty during these unprecedented times.

The tomb of Ahmad Yasawi in Turkestan, southern Kazakhstan, March 9, 2022. (AA Photo)

"I once again congratulate Her Majesty on the 70th year of succession to the throne and the Platinum Jubilee and wish Her Majesty lifelong health, happiness and peace," he said in a letter addressed to the queen.

The 95-year-old monarch was born on April 21, 1926, and ascended to the throne with the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952.

In 2015, she became the longest-serving British monarch, breaking the record set by Queen Victoria, who sat on the throne for 63 years and seven months. Today, she is the longest-reigning living monarch in the world, surpassed by just two other major monarchs in recorded history – France's 17th-century "Sun King" Louis XIV and Thailand's King Bhumibol.

Her first state opening of Parliament was Nov. 4, 1952, and the following year her coronation was held at Westminster Abbey on June 2.